Save Big on the Mattress of Your Dreams (Including One We Swear By for Back Pain) with Saatva’s Exclusive Discount for AT Readers

Shopping for mattresses when you're plus-sized can be notoriously difficult, but Saatva's here to help. Designed specifically with larger bodies in mind, the HD Mattress can support people weighing up to 500 lbs. without dipping or bending. Not only that, but it also offers back and joint pain relief with its lumbar zone technology and coil unit, which is made to support the lower back in particular. The mattress additionally features sturdy foam rails that prevent sagging and make it easier to get out of bed in the morning. We call that a triple win!

Note: This bed does require a foundation, so be sure your bed can support one before placing your purchase.