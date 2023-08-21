Newsletters
Everything You Need to Know About the Best Labor Day Sales — Plus, Deals You Can Shop Right Now!

With August slowly slipping away, that means summer is coming to a close. This also means that we have one more big summer sale weekend heading our way: Labor Day weekend. Known as the closeout sales event of the summer, Labor Day deals are a great time to save big on everything from those big-ticket home items you’ve been eyeing to that outdoor furniture you’ve had sitting in your cart all season long and so much more. So, when is Labor Day weekend, when do the sales start, and what kind of deals can you expect to find? We answer all of your biggest questions below.

When is Labor Day 2023?

This year, Labor Day lands on September 4, 2023. While the specific date does change each year, the holiday always falls on the first Monday of September.

What to Buy During Labor Day Sales

When it comes to Labor Day sales, it’s important to be strategic about what you buy and to go after products in certain categories that are historically marked down for the holiday. This includes big home spends like mattresses, furniture, and appliances as well as small kitchen appliances and electronics. With this being the peak time for summer clearance sales, it’s also a great time to save big on all things summer like travel gear, outdoor furniture, grills, and more seasonal essentials for next year.

When Do Labor Day Sales Start?

Like most big sales nowadays, Labor Day sales start well before the actual holiday. Even though Labor Day is still a few weeks away, the sales are already starting to roll in and show no signs of stopping. It is important to note, however, that the three-day holiday weekend (September 2-4) is when you can expect to find the best deals as well as special deals from your favorite retailers.

Early Labor Day Sales

Ready to start saving? Below, we rounded up some of the best early Labor Day deals you can shop right now.

The Original Carry-On, Medium
Away
$293.00
was $345.00

A favorite of many AT staffers, Away's suitcases boasts a hard, polycarbonate shell that helps the suitcase slide easily into the plane's overhead compartment. With 360-degree spinning wheels, it's a breeze to wheel through airports, down the street, or wherever else you need to go. For a limited time, you can save up to 35 percent off The Original Suitcase collection.

Kova Sofa
Albany Park
$1200.00
was $1498.00

Looking for a new sofa this Labor Day? Designed to be used as either a sofa or two comfy chairs, the Kova Sofa is the ultimate modular, small-space-friendly find — just pull the seats apart if you're looking to lounge separately or keep them together for the coziest space imaginable. Available in seven bold color (and fabric!) varieties, it's sure to become a treasured piece. We should know — it's an AT favorite! Save up to 35 percent on your order now through Labor Day!

Memory Foam Mattress
Nectar
$699.00
was $1099.00

Nectar's memory foam mattress is an extremely popular pick online, thanks, in part, to its extremely reasonable price tag, which only gets better this Labor Day weekend. Gel-infused memory foam makes this mattress cozy and cushiony while still providing adequate support, a big part of why The Sleep Foundation ranked Nectar’s memory foam mattress the best in its class. Save 33 percent off everything sitewide during Nectar's Labor Day Sale, including this mattress.

Dyson V12 Detect Slim Absolute Vacuum
Dyson
$449.99
was $649.99

For years, Dyson has been developing the latest and greatest in cleaning technology, something you'll see firsthand in the Dyson V12 Detect Slim Absolute. Dyson’s lightest cordless vacuum, this powerful pick adapts suction based on dust volume while also revealing invisible dust thanks to its laser-equipped head. Best of all, it's made to be compact, ergonomic, and easy to use meaning no fuss, just the cleanest floors around. Complete with five attachment heads, this Dyson-exclusive is one you won't want to miss out on. You can nab one of your own for $200 off now through 9/4.

Hume Klick-Klack Sofa with Pull-Out Bed
Raymour & Flanigan
$719.96
was $899.95

Another great place to pick up a stellar sofa this Labor Day? Raymour & Flanigan. This highly reviewed sofa opens up into a Queen-sized bed for overnight guests. With a soft-to-the-touch velvet cover and easy-open klick-klack design, your guests will have no trouble sleeping, especially if you add some comfy throw pillows and a fuzzy blanket for good measure. Save up to 30 percent on everything storewide this Labor Day at Raymour & Flanigan.

Catalina Deluxe Tote
Lo & Sons
$123.00
was $205.00

While I've talked about this bag in the past, allow me to give you a quick refresher as to why the Catalina Tote is one of my favorite travel bags. Available in three different sizes, this bag is as spacious as it is stylish. The Catalina features deep side pockets, multiple interior pockets (including a bottom compartment to keep shoes or dirty clothes separate from the rest of your belongings), a key leash, and a luggage sleeve that'll easily slip over most suitcase handles. It also comes in 11 color options (including a gorgeous new brown hue!) and two different fabric styles, making this the ultimate travel companion. Lo & Sons' End of Summer sale runs now through 9/11, with savings of up to 50 percent off favorites across the site.

White Aluminum Outdoor Armchair
Outer
$1106.00
was $1475.00

Outer's sleek aluminum outdoor furniture collection sold out in a record 48 hours when it first launches (!!) so you know it's good. One of our favorite pieces? This lounge-worthy armchair! The framing (available in white or black) is made from 100 percent recyclable powder-coated aluminum that is temperature-controlled to deflect sunlight and stay cool under even the hottest conditions. Now through 9/5, save 25 percent off all aluminum furniture during Outer's Labor Day Sale.

