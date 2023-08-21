Everything You Need to Know About the Best Labor Day Sales — Plus, Deals You Can Shop Right Now!

With August slowly slipping away, that means summer is coming to a close. This also means that we have one more big summer sale weekend heading our way: Labor Day weekend. Known as the closeout sales event of the summer, Labor Day deals are a great time to save big on everything from those big-ticket home items you’ve been eyeing to that outdoor furniture you’ve had sitting in your cart all season long and so much more. So, when is Labor Day weekend, when do the sales start, and what kind of deals can you expect to find? We answer all of your biggest questions below.