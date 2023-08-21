Everything You Need to Know About the Best Labor Day Sales — Plus, Deals You Can Shop Right Now!
With August slowly slipping away, that means summer is coming to a close. This also means that we have one more big summer sale weekend heading our way: Labor Day weekend. Known as the closeout sales event of the summer, Labor Day deals are a great time to save big on everything from those big-ticket home items you’ve been eyeing to that outdoor furniture you’ve had sitting in your cart all season long and so much more. So, when is Labor Day weekend, when do the sales start, and what kind of deals can you expect to find? We answer all of your biggest questions below.
When is Labor Day 2023?
This year, Labor Day lands on September 4, 2023. While the specific date does change each year, the holiday always falls on the first Monday of September.
What to Buy During Labor Day Sales
When it comes to Labor Day sales, it’s important to be strategic about what you buy and to go after products in certain categories that are historically marked down for the holiday. This includes big home spends like mattresses, furniture, and appliances as well as small kitchen appliances and electronics. With this being the peak time for summer clearance sales, it’s also a great time to save big on all things summer like travel gear, outdoor furniture, grills, and more seasonal essentials for next year.
When Do Labor Day Sales Start?
Like most big sales nowadays, Labor Day sales start well before the actual holiday. Even though Labor Day is still a few weeks away, the sales are already starting to roll in and show no signs of stopping. It is important to note, however, that the three-day holiday weekend (September 2-4) is when you can expect to find the best deals as well as special deals from your favorite retailers.
Early Labor Day Sales
Ready to start saving? Below, we rounded up some of the best early Labor Day deals you can shop right now.