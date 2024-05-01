Sam’s Club Is Selling a “Stunning” $20 12-Piece Dinnerware Set
’Tis the season for an outdoor dinner party, and you definitely need new dinnerware to display and serve any seasonal dishes. Fortunately, Sam’s Club has the cutest set of plates and bowls for your table, and it’s so budget-friendly.
This 12-piece dinnerware set from Member’s Mark is made of bamboo and melamine, and it’s so nice that you’ll rarely use your other dinnerware. For $19.98, the set includes four dinner plates, four salad plates, and four cereal bowls. And get ready to fire up your grill, because this durable set is also superconvenient for outdoor dining.
The BPA-free set is available in eight different colorful designs, including a stunning blue shade and sea glass green. The product description says that it’s dishwasher-safe, too, so cleanup should be a breeze after entertaining your guests.
An Instagram Reel by @samsclubsimplesavings shows the dinnerware set in stores, and the colors are so vibrant, especially the floral pattern. In the comments section, someone said, “these are stunning,” and another person agreed that the set is “so fun.”
According to reviewers, the dinnerware set is durable, colorful, and lightweight. Plus, the plates and bowls hold up well if you have a tendency to drop things. “I don’t have to worry about breaking, and they clean up easily by hand-washing or we throw them into the dishwasher,” someone wrote on Sam’s Club’s website.
And one customer said that children even love the dishes. “My kids have been using them every day because they like them so much,” they wrote. “The color, feel, and capacity of food it can hold are perfect for my household! The bowls hold the perfect amount of cereal for my teen to enjoy his meal!”
If you think this dinnerware set is impressive, check out the other 18-piece dinnerware set at Sam’s Club while you’re shopping. With dinnerware this affordable and sturdy, this is an excuse to head to the store ASAP.