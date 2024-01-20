This “Elegant” 12-Piece Dinnerware Set at Sam’s Club Is Only $30
It’s not easy to find an affordable, quality set of dishes that has enough space for all your food, especially if you’re a fan of dinner bowls and not plates (it’s not that controversial). Fortunately, there’s a 12-piece set at Sam’s Club fit for a household of four, and the color options are so charming.
The Member’s Mark 12-Piece Artisan Crafted Dinnerware Set is perfect for hosting dinner parties this winter. For just $30, this dinnerware set comes with four bowls, four dinner plates, and four salad plates, and it comes in four different colors: sea glass, rose, taupe, and almond. Each neutral shade can pair well with any kitchen aesthetic, and it’ll be a fitting backdrop for snapping a picture of your plate for Instagram.
According to the product reviews, the set is high-quality. “The ceramic bowl and plates are both dishwasher and microwave safe, which is a major factor for me,” one shopper wrote. “I would recommend this product!”
Since this is from the Member’s Mark collection at Sam’s Club, you do need to have a membership to purchase it. But don’t worry — there’s a similar set at Walmart for $46 in seafoam green, and it also comes with four dinner plates, four dessert plates, and four cereal bowls. If that color isn’t your favorite, there’s also orange, light blue, and pink colorways that vary in price.
Now that you have the dinnerware, get to planning your next dinner party! And don’t forget to set a handful of Target’s popular cocktail glasses out for drinks.