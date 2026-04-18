Sam’s Club Is Selling a $20 “Classic” VHS Blanket, and It’s So ’90s Coded

The Disney Classic VHS Boxed Silk Touch Throw is a super soft blanket measuring 50×70 inches in size. It’s available in four much-loved classic Disney designs including Beauty and the Beast, The Lion King, The Little Mermaid, and Aladdin for only $19.98. Each blanket comes in a durable hard plastic box, which looks exactly like a VHS case. The inside of the box cleverly features a replica of a VHS tape underneath where the blanket sits. The tape can’t be played, because it’s not real, but it’s super cute. The blanket inside matches the front cover of whichever boxed blanket you purchase, too, so every part of the product perfectly connects back to itself.