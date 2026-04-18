Sam’s Club Is Selling a $20 “Classic” VHS Blanket, and It’s So ’90s Coded
Anyone who knows me knows how much I adore two things: Disney and “obsolete” forms of media. I still listen to CDs on my Walkman on public transport and watch Tangled on my portable DVD player at home. So when I saw on Instagram that Sam’s Club is selling Disney blankets that come in an old VHS-style box in homage to older forms of viewing movies, I instantly wanted to learn more.
What Is the Disney Classic VHS Boxed Silk Touch Throw?
The Disney Classic VHS Boxed Silk Touch Throw is a super soft blanket measuring 50×70 inches in size. It’s available in four much-loved classic Disney designs including Beauty and the Beast, The Lion King, The Little Mermaid, and Aladdin for only $19.98. Each blanket comes in a durable hard plastic box, which looks exactly like a VHS case. The inside of the box cleverly features a replica of a VHS tape underneath where the blanket sits. The tape can’t be played, because it’s not real, but it’s super cute. The blanket inside matches the front cover of whichever boxed blanket you purchase, too, so every part of the product perfectly connects back to itself.
Why I Love the Disney Classic VHS Boxed Silk Touch Throw
What I love the most about the blanket is the plastic box. It even has a magnetic closure, making it easy to open and close. It would look so cute sitting on a shelf storing your blanket when it’s not in use, or you could repurpose the box to store all kinds of things like craft supplies, accessories, and more. I personally think it would be ideal for storing TV remotes!
I also love how despite these blankets being so well printed, they are still machine washable. (It’s recommended to wash the Disney Classic VHS Boxed Silk Touch Throw on a cold setting with like colors and to tumble dry it on low.) Customers who have bought this product have been loving it and describe it as making an “exquisite gift” for any occasion. Many have also hailed the Disney Classic VHS Boxed Silk Touch Throw as “the best thing Sam’s Club has ever done” for both kids and adults.
They’re selling fast though, so be sure to check the availability of your local store to avoid disappointment — these blankets are so beloved that resellers take to eBay to sell them. Alternatively, if you just want Disney Classic blankets, you can find similar ones on Amazon: Beauty and the Beast, The Lion King, The Little Mermaid, and Aladdin.