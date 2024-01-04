This “Completely Gorgeous” Sam’s Club Cabinet Is Finally Back In Stock

This solid wood cabinet blends textures beautifully, with a tempered-glass exterior on the top half and rattan-front doors on the bottom. This blend also means that you can showcase all your favorite pieces or books on the top, while tucking away any accessories you don’t want to use behind the solid doors on the bottom. The top shelves are also fully adjustable to make room for any particularly large books or display pieces.



The construction on this mid-century modern cabinet is also decidedly solid for the price, ensuring that it’ll stay in shape for years to come. If you’re looking for something to pair it with, consider this gold mirror from Sam’s Club, which matches its subtle gold accents perfectly. Unfortunately, Sam’s Club doesn’t offer this cabinet in any other colors while Urban Outfitters offers four, but with so many upsides, it’s still a great investment.