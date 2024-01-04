This “Completely Gorgeous” Sam’s Club Cabinet Is Finally Back In Stock
There’s nothing that pulls a room together like a well-chosen cabinet, but with all the options out there, it’s understandable if you find it hard to pick one that fits both aesthetics and budget. Luckily, Sam’s Club’s Enzo Bookcase Storage Cabinet meets both criteria.
This cabinet has gone viral a number of times over the last year, and with good reason! With a sleek black exterior and gold-painted handles, it’s perfectly elegant and can fit with a number of styles. It’s also a near-perfect dupe of Urban Outfitters’ Mason Storage Cabinet, but retails for less than half the price at $599.
This solid wood cabinet blends textures beautifully, with a tempered-glass exterior on the top half and rattan-front doors on the bottom. This blend also means that you can showcase all your favorite pieces or books on the top, while tucking away any accessories you don’t want to use behind the solid doors on the bottom. The top shelves are also fully adjustable to make room for any particularly large books or display pieces.
The construction on this mid-century modern cabinet is also decidedly solid for the price, ensuring that it’ll stay in shape for years to come. If you’re looking for something to pair it with, consider this gold mirror from Sam’s Club, which matches its subtle gold accents perfectly. Unfortunately, Sam’s Club doesn’t offer this cabinet in any other colors while Urban Outfitters offers four, but with so many upsides, it’s still a great investment.
Unfortunately, it isn’t available to ship, but you can check your local Sam’s Club online to see if it’s available for pickup, or give them a call. And while you’re shopping, don’t forget to keep an eye out for the secret codes on Sam’s Club tags.
Buy: Member’s Mark Enzo Bookcase Storage Cabinet, $599