Sam’s Club Is Selling a $20 Set of Storage Baskets That Are So Colorful
How you store and organize the contents of your home is up to you, but it always helps to have some basic, practical, and versatile organizers that don’t take up too much space. Even if you don’t absolutely need more storage in your house now, it’s more than likely you will at some point. There’s an affordable set of stackable storage bins at Sam’s Club right now that can be useful anywhere in your house, office, or even car.
What Are the GreenMade InstaStack Stackable Storage Bins at Sam’s Club?
I first came across these handy boxes in an Instagram reel by @samsclubfavorites. The creator deems them a “space-saving design that works in every room of your house,” and it’s easy to see why. GreenMade’s InstaStack Stackable Storage Bins is a set of four plastic boxes, each measuring 16 inches long, 16 inches wide, and 10 inches tall. Each box has an open front and tall, mesh-style sides with carrying handles, looking a bit like a sleeker version of a milk crate. And yes, as the product name implies, the boxes are all stackable, which means you can spread them throughout your house or stack them all up in a row.
This set of boxes retails for $19.98 at Sam’s Club. They have a fairly simple design, but each of the four boxes is a different color; there’s mint green, lilac, pink, and dark blue, which is a more interesting assortment than you usually see.
A Similar Storage Set to Shop
Like Costco or BJ’s, Sam’s Club offers bulk goods at discounted prices, but requires shoppers to purchase an annual membership. If a Sam’s Club membership isn’t something that makes sense for you, Wayfair has a similar set of four 9.5-inch tall stackable plastic storage baskets currently on sale for $27.99. The stackable baskets come in four options: all solid blue; all yellow; all white; a set with beige, yellow, pink, and orange; or a set with orange, white, beige, and blue.
Buy: Rebrilliant Stacking Storage Baskets (4 Piece Set), Wayfair, $27.99