Sam’s Club Is Selling an Outdoor Storage Bench with a Wood Look Design

While you don’t need to go to a physical Sam’s Club store to get your hands on this bench, you do need a Sam’s Club membership. If you don’t happen to be a member you can find a comparable outdoor-friendly storage bench at Wayfair. Available in black and light brown, this 80-gallon resin storage bench is even bigger than the one at Sam’s Club, and can seat up to three people. It has a similar appearance and design, with the added bonus of a lock on the bench to keep your belongings safe.



Normally, the Wayfair storage bench costs $300, which is obviously much pricier than the Sam’s Club bench. But thanks to a 59% off sale, it’s now $122.99, making it the cheaper option — for now, at least.