Sam’s Club Is Selling an Outdoor Storage Bench with a Wood Look Design
When you think about it, a backyard is basically another room of your house that just happens to be outdoors. And like any room, it’s going to look a bit boring if there’s nothing in it. So, you get some stuff for grilling, some backyard games, and a handful of gardening tools, plus a blanket or two for those windy evenings. Now your yard is more entertaining to spend time in, but it also gets a lot more cluttered. To remedy this, you’ll want a smart, space-saving solution, like this outdoor storage bench from Sam’s Club that also serves as seating.
What Is the Keter Hudson Plastic Storage Bench?
At first glance, the Keter Hudson Plastic Storage Bench from Sam’s Club looks like an average piece of outdoor furniture. Made from slats of weather-resistant resin instead of wood, it essentially resembles a boxier version of a picnic bench. That boxy quality isn’t just for looks; when you’re not sitting on the bench, you can open it up to reveal a spacious 60-gallon storage chest. (If you’re curious, this video from @samsclubfavorites shows the bench in action.)
This bench box doesn’t just have the ability to seat two people and store a whole lot of items; it also doubles as a cooler. I don’t know about you, but my friends would definitely be impressed if I offered them drinks during a backyard hang and suddenly stood up to show that we’ve been sitting on cold beverages this entire time.
The storage bench retails for $129.98 at Sam’s Club and comes in two neutral shades: graphite gray and non-brushed brown. And if you’re wondering just how weather-resistant it is, one reviewer says it “was out in torrential Florida rain and the inside stayed dry.”
An Outdoor Storage Bench to Shop if You Aren’t a Sam’s Club Member
While you don’t need to go to a physical Sam’s Club store to get your hands on this bench, you do need a Sam’s Club membership. If you don’t happen to be a member you can find a comparable outdoor-friendly storage bench at Wayfair. Available in black and light brown, this 80-gallon resin storage bench is even bigger than the one at Sam’s Club, and can seat up to three people. It has a similar appearance and design, with the added bonus of a lock on the bench to keep your belongings safe.
Normally, the Wayfair storage bench costs $300, which is obviously much pricier than the Sam’s Club bench. But thanks to a 59% off sale, it’s now $122.99, making it the cheaper option — for now, at least.