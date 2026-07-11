Sam’s Club Is Selling a $16 Set of Storage Bins That Have a Gorgeous Scalloped Detail
Let’s face it — getting organized isn’t always cute or fun. If you’re tired of putting your stuff in drab, boring bins and boxes (and running out of room to hide them so they don’t ruin your aesthetic), it can make a big difference to use practical yet nice-looking containers instead.
Lucky for you, I just came across these scalloped-edge storage bins from Sam’s Club that have just the right amount of elegance and whimsy. Plus, they come in two colors!
What Are the Sam’s Club Member’s Mark Scalloped-Edge Storage Bins?
If you’re looking for storage that’s worthy of showing off, then you should head to Sam’s Club. In a video by influencers Bethany Halford and Amanda Jerkins of @whoawaitwalmart, you can see that the warehouse club is now selling plastic storage bins that have scalloped edges. They’re made from a semi-opaque plastic, which adds a surprising amount of sophistication and obscures what’s inside of the bins, and they come with a lid. The scalloped detail almost makes them look like they’re adorned with a piece of lace or a whimsical cafe awning.
You can find the bins in-store or online, with a three-piece set costing $15.98. They also come in two colors: white and green. According to reviewer StaceyK, the bins measure roughly 11.5” [by] 14 3/4” [by] 8.5”, and are “perfect for a small space such as a closet, dorm room, or even the back of [an] SUV.”
Another Stackable Scalloped Container to Shop
You can only find these particular bins at Sam’s Club, so you’re out of luck if you don’t live near a store or don’t have a Sam’s Club membership. However, The Container Store has white, black, and dark green storage bins with fluted edges that have a similar vibe, and they’re on sale right now for $7.19 apiece, so a set of three is a similar price point.
These bins are a bit different; they’re made from fully opaque plastic, and don’t have handles on the side, but shoppers seem to enjoy them. “We wanted a more cohesive clean look but also functional. These bins were just that! They can hold SO much stuff and made the space feel so calm and organized after I was done,” reviewer Alia writes.