Sam’s Club Is Selling a $16 Set of Storage Bins That Have a Gorgeous Scalloped Detail

If you’re looking for storage that’s worthy of showing off, then you should head to Sam’s Club. In a video by influencers Bethany Halford and Amanda Jerkins of @whoawaitwalmart, you can see that the warehouse club is now selling plastic storage bins that have scalloped edges. They’re made from a semi-opaque plastic, which adds a surprising amount of sophistication and obscures what’s inside of the bins, and they come with a lid. The scalloped detail almost makes them look like they’re adorned with a piece of lace or a whimsical cafe awning.