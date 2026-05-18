Sam’s Club Is Selling a Floor Lamp That Instantly Transforms into a Handheld Lantern
A practical, versatile, and affordable outdoor lighting set can be hard to find, which is why this Sam’s Club floor lamp and lantern set feels like such a gem to discover. I think it would be instantly useful in any backyard as an at-home hosting gem that helps you seamlessly move from daytime to nighttime activities, and it has a secretly smart design feature that makes it even more versatile. I’ve honestly never seen anything like it.
What Is the Sam’s Club Member’s Mark Vista Standing Floor Lamp?
I came across this sleek, multi-functional floor lamp in a TikTok video showcasing what to shop at Sam’s Club this week from TikTok creator @samsclubfinds.
The Member’s Mark Vista standing floor lamp has a weighted base with a tall, slender neck leading to a hanging lantern. It measures about 60 inches tall and just under 18 inches at its widest. Notably, it retails for $79.98, which is pretty darn good for a floor lamp of any kind — much less an outdoor-friendly one.
The lamp is cordless, weatherproof, and runs on a rechargeable battery. You can charge it through a USB-C cable. It’s also solar-powered, which can be even nicer — especially for outdoor use.
The best part of the design, however, is that the lantern hanging atop the floor lamp can actually be removed and used on its own, so you’re technically getting a floor lamp, a funky flashlight, and a sculptural table lamp all in one — perfect for moving lighting around based on what you need that day (or night!)
Another Outdoor Lighting Gem to Shop if You Don’t Live Near a Sam’s Club
Sam’s Club is like Costco and BJ’s in that it offers a wide range of products for reasonable prices, but you need to pay a membership fee to shop there. If a Sam’s Club membership doesn’t make sense for you, or if you don’t live near a Sam’s Club location, then it’s admittedly going to be a bit tricky to find this exact kind of two-in-one outdoor lamp for a price point as affordable as Sam’s Club’s.
Wayfair also sells a 60-inch floor lamp with a detachable hanging lantern that is also cordless and powered by solar. It even comes with a tray that you hang in the middle of the floor lamp that’s perfect for holding drinks or a citronella candle. However, it’ll cost you $189.99 — much more expensive than what Sam’s Club is offering.