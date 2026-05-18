Sam’s Club Is Selling a Floor Lamp That Instantly Transforms into a Handheld Lantern

Sam’s Club is like Costco and BJ’s in that it offers a wide range of products for reasonable prices, but you need to pay a membership fee to shop there. If a Sam’s Club membership doesn’t make sense for you, or if you don’t live near a Sam’s Club location, then it’s admittedly going to be a bit tricky to find this exact kind of two-in-one outdoor lamp for a price point as affordable as Sam’s Club’s.



Wayfair also sells a 60-inch floor lamp with a detachable hanging lantern that is also cordless and powered by solar. It even comes with a tray that you hang in the middle of the floor lamp that’s perfect for holding drinks or a citronella candle. However, it’ll cost you $189.99 — much more expensive than what Sam’s Club is offering.