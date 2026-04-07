Sam’s Club’s New Outdoor Table with Hidden Storage Is a Designer Dupe Dream

If your goal this summer is to turn your outdoor space into a full-fledged outdoor living area, then you need all the creature comforts: cozy throw pillows, comfy chairs and couches, plus a place to put drinks, snacks, books, and more. Sam’s Club has just launched a new outdoor coffee table available right now that looks so high-end and has a hidden feature that might make it even more impressive than the coffee table you have in your actual living room.