Sam’s Club’s New Outdoor Table with Hidden Storage Is a Designer Dupe Dream

Olivia Harvey
Olivia Harvey
Olivia Harvey is a freelance writer and award-winning scriptwriter from outside Boston, Massachusetts. She’s a big fan of scented candles, getting dressed up, and the 2005 film adaptation of Pride and Prejudice starring Keira Knightley. You can make sure she’s doing okay via…read more
published now
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing.
Albuquerque, NM, USA - October 16 2025: Exterior facade of a Sam's Club supermarket with customers walking through the front doors
See More Images
Credit: RaisaMacouzet/Shutterstock

If your goal this summer is to turn your outdoor space into a full-fledged outdoor living area, then you need all the creature comforts: cozy throw pillows, comfy chairs and couches, plus a place to put drinks, snacks, books, and more. Sam’s Club has just launched a new outdoor coffee table available right now that looks so high-end and has a hidden feature that might make it even more impressive than the coffee table you have in your actual living room.

“Sam’s Club has everything you need to make your outdoor space into a five-star retreat!” Leslie from Sam’s Club Simple Savings on Instagram wrote in a recent caption. “The quality is amazing as they use the best materials like rust proof aluminum, Sunbrella fabric and so much more.”

tan sofa on pink chair

Create your very own home design mood board with our new tool!

One of the items she shared in her post is the Member’s Mark Hammered Metal Coffee Table, which has a removable top for all your outdoor storage needs. It’s perfect for keeping blankets, pillows, and cushions safe from the weather and looks so much more expensive than just $170.

What Reviewers Are Saying About Sam’s Club’s Hammered Metal Coffee Table

The Member’s Mark patio coffee table is racking up positive reviews and has an overall 4.6-star rating on Sam’s Club’s website. Reviewers are loving how heavy-duty this table looks (it’s made from 100 percent iron!), as well as how its powder-coated finish keeps it looking fresh and new season after season.

“Very stylish and sturdy,” one person wrote in their review. “It is quite a versatile piece of furniture. We use it for storing cushions as well as a serving table.”

“I am really pleased with the table,” another reviewer wrote. “I can fit a lot of throw blankets in it. Even though it’s lightweight, it has great grip on it, so my grandchildren are not sliding it all over the place.”

Member's Mark Hammered Metal Black Coffee Table
$170
$170 at Sam's Club

There’s a similar coffee table on Amazon that also features that hammered finish and a removable top for storage. It comes in brass, copper, and silver and is priced a bit higher at just over $375. However, this piece is smaller than the Sam’s Club version; it might be more ideal for tighter outdoor spaces.

Albany Living Modern Hammered Metal Drum Coffee Table
$376
$376 at Amazon

This hammered metal coffee table from Sam’s Club is such a steal; it can be your little secret that you spent less than $200 on it. Make your porch or patio feel like your living room, and give yourself some extra storage space in the process — it’s a win-win!

Design Defined

Never miss the style inspo and recommendations you crave with Design Defined. Follow along each week as our Home Director Danielle shares the best style advice, latest trends, and popular decor finds you just can't miss.

By subscribing, you acknowledge and agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

Filed in:
Decorating
furniture

More to Love from Apartment Therapy