Sam’s Club’s New Outdoor Table with Hidden Storage Is a Designer Dupe Dream
If your goal this summer is to turn your outdoor space into a full-fledged outdoor living area, then you need all the creature comforts: cozy throw pillows, comfy chairs and couches, plus a place to put drinks, snacks, books, and more. Sam’s Club has just launched a new outdoor coffee table available right now that looks so high-end and has a hidden feature that might make it even more impressive than the coffee table you have in your actual living room.
“Sam’s Club has everything you need to make your outdoor space into a five-star retreat!” Leslie from Sam’s Club Simple Savings on Instagram wrote in a recent caption. “The quality is amazing as they use the best materials like rust proof aluminum, Sunbrella fabric and so much more.”
One of the items she shared in her post is the Member’s Mark Hammered Metal Coffee Table, which has a removable top for all your outdoor storage needs. It’s perfect for keeping blankets, pillows, and cushions safe from the weather and looks so much more expensive than just $170.
What Reviewers Are Saying About Sam’s Club’s Hammered Metal Coffee Table
The Member’s Mark patio coffee table is racking up positive reviews and has an overall 4.6-star rating on Sam’s Club’s website. Reviewers are loving how heavy-duty this table looks (it’s made from 100 percent iron!), as well as how its powder-coated finish keeps it looking fresh and new season after season.
“Very stylish and sturdy,” one person wrote in their review. “It is quite a versatile piece of furniture. We use it for storing cushions as well as a serving table.”
“I am really pleased with the table,” another reviewer wrote. “I can fit a lot of throw blankets in it. Even though it’s lightweight, it has great grip on it, so my grandchildren are not sliding it all over the place.”
There’s a similar coffee table on Amazon that also features that hammered finish and a removable top for storage. It comes in brass, copper, and silver and is priced a bit higher at just over $375. However, this piece is smaller than the Sam’s Club version; it might be more ideal for tighter outdoor spaces.
This hammered metal coffee table from Sam’s Club is such a steal; it can be your little secret that you spent less than $200 on it. Make your porch or patio feel like your living room, and give yourself some extra storage space in the process — it’s a win-win!
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