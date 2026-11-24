If you’re on the fence, Lifestyle Director Steph Nguyen raves about the Sam’s Club Plus membership and is so excited to add the Walmart membership into the bundle: “I’ve had a Sam’s Club membership for over a decade but only made the switch to a Plus Membership this year, and I wish I got it sooner! Not only do I get free shipping on eligible items, am able to shop during early shopping hours, and earn 2% on qualifying in-club purchases (I’ve already earned $40 in three months!), but now I get a Walmart+ membership included. That’s like two memberships in one!”