Sam’s Club Plus Members Can Now Get Walmart+ Completely Free — Here’s How
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If you’ve ever hosted anyone over the holidays in any capacity, you know how easy it is to turn one grocery run into three. There are extra guests to feed, empty toilet paper rolls before you know it, and inevitably something you remember just as you’re getting home. Anything that makes that list a little easier to manage has my attention, especially when it can help with gift shopping, too.
Enter the Sam’s Club Plus and Walmart+ bundle, which brings both memberships together for $120 a year (plus applicable tax). That’s a whopping $98 less than their previous combined annual price of $218, or about 45% off, just for Black Friday! With bulk shopping, delivery benefits, and a streaming perk included, there’s plenty to use during the holidays and well into the new year.
What Is the Sam’s Club Plus and Walmart+ Bundle?
The bundle combines Sam’s Club’s higher-tier Plus membership with Walmart+ for one annual fee. Think of it as a way to cover both the big stock-up trip and the smaller orders in between: member-only pricing on Sam’s Club groceries, gifts, and Member’s Mark favorites, alongside Walmart+ delivery and shipping benefits. The $120 annual price works out to $10 a month, although you pay for the year upfront, so we think it’s a great deal overall.
If you’re on the fence, Lifestyle Director Steph Nguyen raves about the Sam’s Club Plus membership and is so excited to add the Walmart membership into the bundle: “I’ve had a Sam’s Club membership for over a decade but only made the switch to a Plus Membership this year, and I wish I got it sooner! Not only do I get free shipping on eligible items, am able to shop during early shopping hours, and earn 2% on qualifying in-club purchases (I’ve already earned $40 in three months!), but now I get a Walmart+ membership included. That’s like two memberships in one!”
Should YOU Sign Up for Sam’s Club Plus and Walmart+?
If you regularly shop at both retailers, host often, or already rely on grocery delivery, this bundle is worth a look. The strongest case is how often you’ll actually use it: bulk pantry staples and party supplies from Sam’s Club, weekly essentials from Walmart, and fewer errands squeezed into a busy weekend. Before signing up, check delivery availability at your address and consider whether you have room for those bigger purchases. An annual membership earns its place in your budget when the benefits fit your routine.
Already a member? Sam’s Club Plus members can also activate Walmart+ at no additional cost. At standard annual rates, Walmart+ members can switch to the bundle for $22 more per year, while basic Sam’s Club members can upgrade for $60 more annually. If you already pay for both, link your accounts; most members are eligible for a prorated Walmart+ refund. You can join, upgrade, or link your accounts here — a useful first step before adding another holiday expense.