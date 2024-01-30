This Trendy $60 Set of Rattan Lanterns at Sam’s Club Is So Cute
Although it’s still cold outside, now is a good time to begin thinking about your vision for a warm sunny night in your backyard. Pretend there are no mosquitoes — just barbecues, good vibes, and the perfect mood lighting. If you’re looking to swap out any twinkling fairy lights for a lantern, Sam’s Club is selling a pair of outdoor lanterns that will get you excited for the summertime.
This pair of Resin Rattan Lanterns is sold by the retailer’s Member’s Mark brand, and they won’t disappoint. For just $59.98 the duo can be yours, and you don’t have to worry about an inconvenient method of lighting the lantern. That’s right — no light bulbs, no flame, and no oil-based light. You just need some flameless candles and six AA batteries (and it’s already included!).
The weather-resistant lanterns are fit for any temperature, and the built-in timer can be set for six hours on and 18 hours off. If you plan to bring the lighting inside, these lanterns are versatile for indoor and outdoor use. The next time you’re throwing a barbecue or pool party, or casually hosting a group of friends, don’t forget to add these lanterns to set the mood.
On the Sam’s Club website, the product has received rave reviews. “These were the perfect touch of coziness for my living room,” someone wrote. “I love that the candles have a timer option so I don’t have to worry about wasting the batteries.” Besides the stylish rattan design, a reviewer pointed out that the lanterns are “very lightweight” and “easy to move around.”
With these highly rated reviews, consider this your sign to rush to your closest Sam’s Club or add these to your online shopping cart before they sell out. Spring is around the corner, and the season might give you an excuse to bring the lanterns out for an evening. Don’t forget your bug spray!