This Trendy $60 Set of Rattan Lanterns at Sam’s Club Is So Cute

On the Sam’s Club website, the product has received rave reviews. “These were the perfect touch of coziness for my living room,” someone wrote. “I love that the candles have a timer option so I don’t have to worry about wasting the batteries.” Besides the stylish rattan design, a reviewer pointed out that the lanterns are “very lightweight” and “easy to move around.”



With these highly rated reviews, consider this your sign to rush to your closest Sam’s Club or add these to your online shopping cart before they sell out. Spring is around the corner, and the season might give you an excuse to bring the lanterns out for an evening. Don’t forget your bug spray!