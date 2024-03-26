There’s a New Best Time of Year to Sell Your Home, According to Zillow

While early June was the best time to put your home on the market overall in 2023, there were some exceptions. For instance, the best time to list a home in San Francisco was the second half of February, when sellers could earn up to 4.2% (or roughly $50,300) more. Cities like Cleveland, Ohio, and Baltimore, Maryland, on the other hand, peaked later, reaching their peak home listing periods during the first half of July.



No matter when you list your home, how you choose to present it to potential buyers matters. An asking price that’s below a round number (e.g., $399,000 vs. $400,000) and opting for a more neutral color palette around your house when you’re ready to sell can both boost your home’s sellability. In the meantime, you can read Zillow’s full report here.