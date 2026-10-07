This Serta Futon Is a Small-Space Hosting Hero, and It’s on Sale Now
For me, the word “futon” conjures up a bad memory of a convertible couch I had to sleep on at a friend of a friend’s a long time ago. Its box-stitch cushions were made with a scratchy material, and its filling was so thin, I might as well have been sleeping directly on the futon’s faux-wood slats. Needless to say, it didn’t look very elegant, either.
It might be the exact opposite of the futon I just discovered during Wayfair’s 5 Days of Deals event, happening this week only! The Serta Ivy Futon has “firm” cushions that are comfortable for sitting and sleeping, according to customers—makes sense, since they’re coming from a brand best known for mattresses. Plus, it has a distinctive, stylish look that makes a big statement in a small space.
What Is the Serta Ivy Futon?
The Serta Ivy Futon is a convertible sofa that’s a smart pick for convertible rooms, like an office that sometimes serves as a guest room or a college apartment where the living room doubles as a bedroom. The cushions are filled with firm, high-density foam, and customers confirm that it’s easy to assemble—just attach the legs and hinges. With its splayed front legs, round-edge cushions, and cushion design, the small futon has a chic, modern look to it.
It’s a great buy if you often host friends from out of town but don’t have the space for another mattress. Keep in mind that when the futon is folded out for sleeping, it’s roughly the size of a twin bed, albeit a bit shorter. In other words, tall people may find their feet hanging off the edge.
What Wayfair Customers Are Saying
Wayfair rating: 4.4/5 stars
“I ordered a Serta futon that was delivered within a few days. The only assembly required was to add the four legs (easy to do). The light gray color is close to the color in the ad, and looks comfy in the bedroom. The futon folds down for a twin size and the foam cushioning is supportive and not rigid. I am very pleased with this purchase.
” —Anonymous
“I love this little couch! The quality is great, it was really easy to put together, and it works great in our guest room because it easily converts into a bed. It is a little smaller than I was expecting but the fabric is better than I thought it would be. I definitely would buy this again!” —Karlee
“The perfect addition to a teenagers room. The quality and comfort will host friends. It was easy to put together and the fabric is durable. This sofa exceeded my expectations.” —Shannon
Forget about air beds! If you’re thinking about buying this futon ahead of holiday hosting, consider making your guests even more comfortable by picking up a twin mattress pad and a couple extra pillows while they’re also on sale for 5 Days of Deals.
Buy: Serta Ivy Futon