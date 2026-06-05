This New Under-$20 Collection Has Gingham, Toile, and a Very Surprising Historic Detail
With Memorial Day firmly behind us, I’m already planning my next summer soirée — particularly, a fun July 4th celebration that’ll coincide with America’s 250th birthday. I’m thrilled that I’ll be able to include a selection of new joyful pieces from Sheila Bridges’ new collection with Walmart.
Sheila Bridges is an American designer and tastemaker best known for her iconic Harlem Toile de Jouy designs. Bridges’ signature style depicts her take on scenes from Black American life reimagined in classic French toile patterns — something she created in the search for special details in her own home, she told Women’s Wear Daily. If you appreciate beautiful interiors, you’ve likely seen these patterns on wallpapers, fabrics, or any number of other collectible pieces; for decades, her work has remained iconic and ever-relevant in the world of design.
And now, through a new partnership with Walmart, Bridges is making her beloved designs accessible to all for the first time.
Bridges drew inspiration from her hometown of Philadelphia and the “summer casual, gingham aesthetic” that she grew up with, according to a press release. The result is a gorgeous collection that screams nostalgia and Americana — perfect for summer celebrations as the country marks its 250th birthday this year.
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Sheila Bridges’ Gorgeous New Collection Is a Must-Have for Summer Entertaining
The 14-piece collection includes several stylish melamine servingware pieces, perfect for outdoor entertaining. The best part? All of the pieces are under $20. Check out a few of our favorite items below, and be sure to order yours soon (before they sell out)!
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