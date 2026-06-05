This New Under-$20 Collection Has Gingham, Toile, and a Very Surprising Historic Detail

Sheila Bridges is an American designer and tastemaker best known for her iconic Harlem Toile de Jouy designs. Bridges’ signature style depicts her take on scenes from Black American life reimagined in classic French toile patterns — something she created in the search for special details in her own home, she told Women’s Wear Daily. If you appreciate beautiful interiors, you’ve likely seen these patterns on wallpapers, fabrics, or any number of other collectible pieces; for decades, her work has remained iconic and ever-relevant in the world of design.