This New Under-$20 Collection Has Gingham, Toile, and a Very Surprising Historic Detail

Emma DangelStyle Editor
Emma DangelStyle Editor
As Style Editor at Apartment Therapy, I’m passionate about helping everyone make their home look and feel like them. I cover design, trend and shopping content, and am based in Brooklyn, NY.
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Designer Sheila Bridges having a picnic with various items from dinnerware line.
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Credit: Walmart

With Memorial Day firmly behind us, I’m already planning my next summer soirée — particularly, a fun July 4th celebration that’ll coincide with America’s 250th birthday. I’m thrilled that I’ll be able to include a selection of new joyful pieces from Sheila Bridges’ new collection with Walmart

Sheila Bridges is an American designer and tastemaker best known for her iconic Harlem Toile de Jouy designs. Bridges’ signature style depicts her take on scenes from Black American life reimagined in classic French toile patterns — something she created in the search for special details in her own home, she told Women’s Wear Daily. If you appreciate beautiful interiors, you’ve likely seen these patterns on wallpapers, fabrics, or any number of other collectible pieces; for decades, her work has remained iconic and ever-relevant in the world of design. 

And now, through a new partnership with Walmart, Bridges is making her beloved designs accessible to all for the first time. 

Bridges drew inspiration from her hometown of Philadelphia and the “summer casual, gingham aesthetic” that she grew up with, according to a press release. The result is a gorgeous collection that screams nostalgia and Americana — perfect for summer celebrations as the country marks its 250th birthday this year. 

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Sheila Bridges’ Gorgeous New Collection Is a Must-Have for Summer Entertaining

The 14-piece collection includes several stylish melamine servingware pieces, perfect for outdoor entertaining. The best part? All of the pieces are under $20. Check out a few of our favorite items below, and be sure to order yours soon (before they sell out)!

Sheila Bridges Philadelphia Collection Multicolor Gingham Melamine Dinner Plates, 4-Count
$20

This set of dinner plates is so much fun: Iconic Philadelphia landmarks and historical figures are featured on backgrounds of colorful gingham, making for a playful and unmistakably summery place setting. 

$20 at Walmart
Sheila Bridges Philadelphia Collection Gingham Declaration of Independence Salad Plates, 4-Count
$15

The matching salad plate set features the same playful gingham design, only this time superimposed with an excerpt from the Declaration of Independence. Is anyone else suddenly excited for the Fourth of July? 

$15 at Walmart
Sheila Bridges Harlem Toile Melamine Salad Plates, 4-Count
$15

Perhaps my favorite of the dinnerware sets are these salad plates printed with Bridges’ Harlem Toile. Each features its own quaint vignette — perfect for mixing and matching with the other gingham plates. 

$15 at Walmart
Sheila Bridges Philadelphia Red Gingham Lowball Tumblers, 4-Count
$13

Melamine tumblers are a must for summer entertaining — but I’ve never seen any quite so adorable. In bright red gingham with a baby blue border, these cute cups would pair perfectly with any of the plates and bowls from the collection. These are truly timeless, yet so playful!

$13 at Walmart
Sheila Bridges Philadelphia Collection Gingham Melamine Dip Bowls, 4-Count
$15

Simple yet stunning, this set of 4 gingham dip bowls is so perfect for any spring or summer gathering. They’d also be so perfect for dessert! Ice cream sundaes, anyone? 

$15 at Walmart

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