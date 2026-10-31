Forget All-White Rooms — Sherwin-Williams Says Minimalism Is Embracing This New Trend

Move away from your preconceived notions about minimalism by pushing grays, beige, and whites to the side. Sherwin-Williams notes that colors like Dutch Boy’s Deep Rooted (311-7DB), it’s 2027 Color of the Year, is a perfect base to build off of. It creates an earthy backdrop for neutral accents and rich upholstery and can be that pop of interest you need in a space you want to keep simple but striking.