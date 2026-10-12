I’m Putting a Shoe Organizer in My Purse Because She Did (It’s So Smart!)
I’m sure I’m not the only person who struggles with this, but my purse accumulates so much random stuff. Before I know it I can no longer find what I need, and when I eventually give up on digging through everything and empty it out I’m shocked to discover how much stuff has worked its way into the space. I’ve been looking for a better organizing system for my bags, and now I think I’ve finally found a solution.
I came across this nifty hack by Diane Macedo of Busy Brain Manual on Instagram, and I’m convinced she was reading my mind. She put a hanging, soft plastic shoe organizer inside of her handbag to perfectly divide up the space and find what she needs with ease. I never would have thought to do this myself, but it’s so clever!
Why I’m Putting a Shoe Organizer Inside My Purse
In the video, Macedo grabs a fabric over-the-door shoe organizer like this one from Amazon to create little compartments of space inside of a handbag. She cuts the organizer into separate pieces for each panel. Then she glues the bottom of each sliced-up organizer and stacks them together to make it all stick in one panel.
Then she labels each slot with labels that say things like phone, wallet, keys, etc. The result is an accordion-like stack of individual pouches that slot next to each other, providing designated spots for all of your things.
Why This Purse Hack Is So Smart
This hack is so smart because every item that would otherwise get tossed in your purse with abandon is given a place to live and return to, making items easy to find. It creates a solid system that would be perfect for anyone, but the creator particularly noted how it can be helpful for people like her with ADHD (she was recently diagnosed) who might forget their things.
People love the idea and have been flooding Instagram with praise. One user said the following: “You can organize anything!!” Meanwhile others described it as a “brilliant idea” that helps them to “create systems for themselves” when they have previously struggled to find hacks that work. Definitely worth a go!