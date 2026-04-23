This Retro Accessory Is Everywhere This Spring — Here’s the One I’m Buying

Olivia Harvey
Olivia Harvey
Olivia Harvey is a freelance writer and award-winning scriptwriter from outside Boston, Massachusetts. She’s a big fan of scented candles, getting dressed up, and the 2005 film adaptation of Pride and Prejudice starring Keira Knightley. You can make sure she’s doing okay via…read more
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Living room with a green couch and curtains
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Credit: Traci Giles

Decorating with layers in any room is a quick way to add depth and personality — and there are so many ways to do that. But one layering technique with a vintage flair is making a major comeback in 2026.

Skirted desks are going mainstream, taking inspiration from classic sink skirts that I’ve also seen make a splash on social media feeds this year. Our editors have seen the trend graduate into other areas of the bathroom — and now home offices and workspaces are getting a glow-up with more texture, pattern and color than ever before.

tan sofa on pink chair

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“What’s better than a table with a skirt? I would say nothing!” Wendy from @chairwhimsy on Instagram wrote in a recent caption. “I love this small table that fits perfectly in my dining room … Do you like tables with skirts? Let me know!

How to Style a Table Skirt at Home

While you can certainly create your own skirt, I’m noticing that more retailers are carrying skirts that simply slip onto any working desk or table you already own. This one from LoveShackFancy’s Pottery Barn collection features a lovely toile print in either blue or pink, equipped with a hidden fold in the middle so you can still slide in your desk chair without battling excess fabric.

LoveShackFancy Damask Desk Skirt
$119
$119 at PB Teen

And this version by Hill House features a sweet blue floral pattern, perfect for any farmhouse vibe. The elastic at the corners makes the skirt cover easy to slip on and off when it needs to be washed.

Hill House Home Clematis Scallop Floral Desk Skirt
$119
$119 at PB Teen

You can easily add a skirt to any desk, vanity, or small table you already own using tension rods and fabric curtains cut, hemmed to your desired length. Make sure you’re grabbing a tension rod with a smaller diameter and one that will fit within your desk’s measurements. This one from Amazon might be a perfect fit.

Tension Rod 16 to 28 Inch
$8
$8 at Amazon

Thanks to the skirt, you can store so much under a desk or vanity without adding any visual clutter. This TikTok user added a skirt to a bureau in her kitchen to hide her linens and specialty ceramics. A skirt will also help keep pieces dust-free, too!

Desk skirts are back and better than ever. If you have a piece of furniture that needs a bit of a makeover, adding a beautiful curtain could be just the thing to give it a facelift and your space so much more character.

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