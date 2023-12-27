This Soft Trend We Saw Everywhere in 2023 Will Be Huge Next Year

1. This Prop Stylist’s Brooklyn Rental Bedroom Is Velvety

Caity Birmingham is a production designer for movies and TV and a prop stylist for commercials and photo shoots, and her 677-square-foot Brooklyn rental apartment has lots of great decor ideas in it. One of my favorites is her bedroom. “My bedroom is tiny — only 6’x9’, which at first I thought would take some getting used to, but now I love having a tiny, cozy sleeping nook. It has a door to the hallway taking up crucial wall space, and I didn’t like the look of blocking that door with my bed, so I put up a wall of pink velvet curtains to hide the door and add to the cozy feeling,” Caity explained in her house tour.



