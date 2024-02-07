Look Inside Sofía Vergara’s Stunning Home, Which Is “Made For Entertaining”

From the colorful crystal birds to her cabinet full of gorgeous china, the actress’ home is on par with an antique store. “One of the most important things in entertaining is putting a lot of effort into the details, making people feel like they’re eating something special [and] looking at something beautiful,” Vergara said. “China is what helps me achieve that.” And she’s not joking: she opens up cabinet doors to show an impressive, gorgeous china collection, which she cheekily says it’s “only the beginning.”



In her spacious living room, Vergara introduces the most important corner of her house — the bar. Hidden behind two green doors with golden knobs, a mirrored bar stocked with wine and colorful glassware awaits her guests, which is ironically “where happiness lives.” A bar tucked inside closet doors is low-key brilliant, even if you’re not a loaded actress like Vergara. It’s also great if you live in a small space where you don’t have a ton of room to keep a bar cart on display all the time.