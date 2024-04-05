This Is the Best Way to Watch the Solar Eclipse from Home (It’s Completely Free!)
If the total solar eclipse on April 8 snuck up on you, you’re not alone. People are traveling to parts of North America to have the best view of the moon’s big moment, but if you don’t live in an area that’ll experience totality and don’t have plans to travel, you don’t have to feel left out.
Put down the eclipse glasses and start baking moon-shaped cookies, because Twitch and NASA are livestreaming the solar eclipse on Monday afternoon from 2 to 4 p.m. ET. The event is already listed on NASA’s Twitch schedule, but streamers can join early at 1 p.m. According to NASA’s website, the eclipse coverage includes “live views of the eclipse from across North America, special appearances by NASA experts, astronauts aboard the space station, and an inside look at NASA’s eclipse science experiments and watch parties across the country.”
In case you’d like to watch the eclipse without any of NASA’s commentary, a silent telescope-only feed of the eclipse will run for three hours on their official YouTube channel. NASA provided a timeline of the eclipse on their website, so be sure to check where your city falls on the path of totality.
This weekend is the perfect time to start planning your total solar eclipse watch party at home — and you don’t even need to provide viewing glasses (but a few interstellar snacks wouldn’t hurt!).