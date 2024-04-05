This Is the Best Way to Watch the Solar Eclipse from Home (It’s Completely Free!)

In case you’d like to watch the eclipse without any of NASA’s commentary, a silent telescope-only feed of the eclipse will run for three hours on their official YouTube channel. NASA provided a timeline of the eclipse on their website, so be sure to check where your city falls on the path of totality.



This weekend is the perfect time to start planning your total solar eclipse watch party at home — and you don’t even need to provide viewing glasses (but a few interstellar snacks wouldn’t hurt!).