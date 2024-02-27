Check Out a “Standard” Korean Apartment — that Has Super High Tech Amenities

Inside, the bathroom has a built-in hose and drainage system, making cleaning a literal breeze. And if the floor and hose combination isn’t cool enough, check out the sink: with an adjustable nozzle, you won’t have to worry about water splashing you in the face.



According to her caption, the home’s extensive amenities are actually pretty standard for residents in South Korea, not just for affluent people. “These features aren’t considered high tech or only for the rich — it’s pretty standard and easily available for everyone to incorporate into their homes,” she wrote.



Although it’s rare to find a high-tech apartment with cool features like this (unless you’re Batman), maybe this Instagram Reel will inspire you to upgrade your home.