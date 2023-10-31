This Delicate Detergent from an Editor-Favorite Brand Is the Only One I Trust for My Silk Pillowcases

Before working at Apartment Therapy, I used to be somewhat inconsistent when it came to doing my laundry. It wasn’t so bad that I was mixing my light and dark clothing or throwing towels wherever they’d fit, but I certainly didn’t think too deeply about what detergent to use and the temperature of the water. Fortunately, my bad habits changed for the better as I learned more about what products make my laundry look and feel great fresh out of the wash.



One laundry care brand that’s caught the attention of AT editors is Steamery. They landed on our radar thanks to their stylish garment steamers, but also have fabric shavers, clothing brushes, and of course, laundry detergent. I had the opportunity to try Steamery’s complete line of detergents and while I enjoyed them all, it was their Delicate Laundry Detergent that actually saved some of my linens from a dire fate.