This Delicate Detergent from an Editor-Favorite Brand Is the Only One I Trust for My Silk Pillowcases
Before working at Apartment Therapy, I used to be somewhat inconsistent when it came to doing my laundry. It wasn’t so bad that I was mixing my light and dark clothing or throwing towels wherever they’d fit, but I certainly didn’t think too deeply about what detergent to use and the temperature of the water. Fortunately, my bad habits changed for the better as I learned more about what products make my laundry look and feel great fresh out of the wash.
One laundry care brand that’s caught the attention of AT editors is Steamery. They landed on our radar thanks to their stylish garment steamers, but also have fabric shavers, clothing brushes, and of course, laundry detergent. I had the opportunity to try Steamery’s complete line of detergents and while I enjoyed them all, it was their Delicate Laundry Detergent that actually saved some of my linens from a dire fate.
What is the Steamery Delicate Laundry Detergent?
Steamery’s Delicate Laundry Detergent is specially designed for silk and wool fabrics to uphold their quality over time. It’s gentler on clothing than standard detergent and lacks protease, the enzyme used to break down protein stains on more durable fabrics. Because silk and wool are made of protein-based natural materials, traditional detergent can cause wear on garments of that type and cause them to lose their soft feel and luster.
When used to wash in a cold, gentle cycle, this delicate detergent can break down stains, bacteria, and dirt. As a result, it not only keeps your clothing and linens in top form but also saves you money by preserving water and energy. Steamery’s detergent is scented with rose and musk, and enriched with lanolin oil that protects delicate fibers and gives them some added shine. It can be used for both machine washing and hand washing.
Why I Love Steamery’s Delicate Laundry Detergent
The simple reason why I’ll be using the Delicate Laundry Detergent from Steamery from now on is because it saved my silk pillowcases, and indirectly saved me money! After leaving my bed linens unattended to run an errand, a relative decided to help me out by finishing my laundry for me. Unfortunately, my silk pillowcases were in the mix and got washed with the regular bedding with regular detergent! It’s not like the pillowcases were unusable, but they felt rougher and their color had dulled due to the type of laundry detergent that had been used.
After using the Steamery Delicate Laundry Detergent on my mulberry silk pillowcases, I couldn’t have been more shocked by how they felt after air drying. They’d regained their color and were nearly as soft as they were when I first received them! The more I continued to wash them with the Steamery detergent, the more they improved. Now, they’re as good as new. I thought for sure that I would have to buy another set of my favorite silk pillowcases, but it’s a good thing I’d been dragging my feet doing so. All it took was giving them a wash with this specially designed-detergent to reverse the damage that had been done. It’s been my go-to ever since!
Buy: Steamery Delicate Laundry Detergent, $24