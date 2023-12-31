12 Stores Like Hobby Lobby for Crafts and Home Decor
Hobby Lobby can be a reliable one-stop shop for all things crafts and home decor because it offers a wide selection of materials and brands for both amateur artists and professionals alike. But it’s also a good idea to have multiple go-to spots for your crafting needs so you can pick up everything you need.
If you don’t have a Hobby Lobby near you or are looking for new places to spend your money after its problematic political and religious comments, you may be looking for alternative stores that carry a similar selection at similar prices.
Here are a few stores like Hobby Lobby if you’re looking for some other options.
1. Michaels
Michaels is one of the biggest arts and craft chains in the biz, and like Hobby Lobby, you can find pretty much any craft item you need — painting and drawing supplies, knitting, crochet, and embroidery must-haves, frames, faux flowers, kids’ art supplies, and seasonal decor items. You can also sign up for Michaels coupons to get stellar deals when you shop in-store or online.
2. JOANN Fabrics
JOANN Fabrics may primarily be a fabric store, stocking tons of different fabrics from quilting cotton, denim, and wool blends to Lycra, spandex, and fleece, but you can also get tons of other arts and crafts supplies there, too, like jewelry-making needs, tie-dye crafts, and scrapbooking supplies.
3. Walmart
Believe it or not, Walmart can be a great alternative to shopping at Hobby Lobby. Most Walmart locations have a small fabric selection and several aisles dedicated to crafting. Grab all your hobby basics, a few Christmas decorations, and some snacks all in one place, and you’re ready to have a craft afternoon!
4. Blick Art Materials
Blick Art Materials carries a wider variety of art supplies than Michaels, and it’s a great place to expand your arsenal with higher-quality brands, paint formulas, brushes, canvases, and more. It’s a great source for both professional and amateur artists alike and delivery always seems to be super fast when you shop online (there are also a handful of brick-and-mortar stores nationwide).
5. Jerry’s Artarama
Jerry’s Artarama carries a lot of the same brands as Blick but sometimes has the things you need at a greater discount — though you may have to sign up for email coupon notifications. It’s tailored more toward those interested in 2D art like painting and drawing and even has free art lesson videos you can access through Jerry’s website.
6. Cheap Joe’s Art Stuff
Cheap Joe’s Art Stuff is also a good resource for more serious artists, but it doesn’t have quite the same wide selection as Blick and Jerry’s. And sometimes, the selection isn’t that much cheaper, either. But Cheap Joe’s website is neatly organized into specific categories like ceramics, bookbinding, papers, and more, so you can find what you need fast.
7. ArtSupply.com
ArtSupply.com is another good place to pick up high-quality art supplies. You can grab paintbrushes, drawing materials, paint, canvas, and paper without being overwhelmed by so many options — ArtSupply.com has a limited stock, so there’s no need for endlessly scrolling and thumbing through reviews.
8. Five Below
If you’re looking to pick up the most basic of basic craft supplies, then Five Below is the place to go. This discount store has an entire arts and crafts section where you can grab cheap coloring tools, slime-making kits, and even pottery wheels, all for $5 and under. Five Below is an ideal spot to grab stocking stuffers for that crafty kid in your life.
9. Dollar Tree
Hobby Lobby is a great source for inexpensive home decor and entertaining supplies — as is Dollar Tree. The discount store has a similar selection of items including catering supplies and serveware, party decorations, and faux florals and greenery. You can also pick up cheap crafting supplies, too.
10. Big Lots
Another great discount store that seems to have it all is Big Lots. Like Hobby Lobby, you can pick up home decor essentials and seasonal goodies (they have a ton of Christmas ornaments, candles, and stocking stuffers right now), while also grabbing craft stash must-haves like paintbrushes, glue, colored pencils, and more.
11. HomeGoods
HomeGoods is another great place to peruse home decor, and often carries a ton of seasonal items, just like Hobby Lobby. Everything at HomeGoods is majorly discounted and the store carries everything from candles and throw pillows to sheet sets, duvets, and vanity organizers. HomeGoods offers in-store shopping only, but you can check out the stock of its sister stores T.J. Maxx and Marshalls online.
12. Amazon
And if and when all else fails, Amazon has everything you could need to get your crafting on. Whatever material, brand, or specific item you’re looking for, Amazon likely sells it, and at a competitive price, too. Art supplies, party decorations, picture frames, knitting essentials, and more, are all available on Amazon’s marketplace.
There are tons of retailers you can visit to source your craft supplies and home decor. So if you’ve decided to ditch Hobby Lobby, strike up a new relationship with one of the above places and stay crafty.