I’m a Style Editor, and This Is the One Thing I’m Buying Fourth of July Weekend

Blair Donovan
Blair DonovanShopping Editor, Style
Blair is Apartment Therapy’s Style Shopping Editor, where she covers the latest brand launches, need-to-buys, and anything related to her two unofficial beats — cane and rattan. Whenever she’s not perusing for the latest home finds (a rarity), you’ll probably find her reading, watching a horror film, or on the hunt for the best tacos in New York (recs are encouraged).
published now
Credit: Marisa Vitale

Getting a new couch a few months ago has, naturally, inspired a total living room redesign. It’s off-white, so I’m craving more color in the space overall — especially because the sofa essentially matches my current rug that I bought during a Labor Day sale last year. Which, speaking of sales, now is officially the best time to make a dent in my room makeover wishlist, because certain retailers have already started rolling out Fourth of July deals.

That includes Wayfair, which is where I started my budget-friendly decor hunt. I knew I could already count on them for well-priced pieces, but as of today, they launched their Fourth of July savings, with up to 60 percent off select styles. I first scoped out the brand’s discounted table lamp selection, but the site’s rug section — specifically washable rugs — eventually caught all my attention (and can take all my money).

To my surprise, Wayfair has an entire website niche dedicated to machine-washable rugs, all stylish and affordable to boot, but now additionally appealing thanks to the Fourth of July promos. Even more surprising, so many looked borderline antique or one-of-a-kind, and there’s one specifically that I’ve already added to my cart: Wayfair’s performance denim/orange rug, which is currently less than $100 for a 5’3″ by 7’3″ size.

Performance Denim/Orange Rug 5'3" x 7'3"
$240$84.99
Wayfair
Buy Now

Available in four different dimensions — from a 2’7″ by 7’10” runner to a 7’10” by 10’2″ area rug — this low-pile accent has been made in Turkey with a muted, worn-in-looking design that feels timeless and classic. That’s not to say the colors still don’t pop, though, and I especially love the complementary mix of blues and oranges throughout. The prominent geometric motif running down the middle also looks especially unique and vintage-store-esque.

This rug also already features forgiving stain-resistant performance fabric, but for bigger spills or a deeper clean, you can stick it in your washing machine (if it fits, that is) on a gentle cycle. That means you can practically style this anywhere, because it’s fully pet-, child-, and overall real-life-friendly, even in high-traffic home areas.

Currently, Wayfair offers a compatible rug pad on sale, as well, with the 5′ by 7′ discounted for $46 versus the $65.99 regular price. Essentially, if you bundle both pieces, you’ll save a whopping $175 total — let that sink in. Even the largest rug size, which usually costs $490, is now just $153.99. Whether you’re looking for a keep-for-years rug refresh or also want a full room re-design, consider Wayfair’s performance denim/orange rug (or any of their washable rugs, really) one of your best bets in terms of pricing, style, and quality. Act fast while this deal lasts!

Buy: Performance Denim/Orange Rug 5’3″ x 7’3″, $240 $84.99

 

