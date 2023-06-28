I’m a Style Editor, and This Is the One Thing I’m Buying Fourth of July Weekend
Getting a new couch a few months ago has, naturally, inspired a total living room redesign. It’s off-white, so I’m craving more color in the space overall — especially because the sofa essentially matches my current rug that I bought during a Labor Day sale last year. Which, speaking of sales, now is officially the best time to make a dent in my room makeover wishlist, because certain retailers have already started rolling out Fourth of July deals.
That includes Wayfair, which is where I started my budget-friendly decor hunt. I knew I could already count on them for well-priced pieces, but as of today, they launched their Fourth of July savings, with up to 60 percent off select styles. I first scoped out the brand’s discounted table lamp selection, but the site’s rug section — specifically washable rugs — eventually caught all my attention (and can take all my money).
To my surprise, Wayfair has an entire website niche dedicated to machine-washable rugs, all stylish and affordable to boot, but now additionally appealing thanks to the Fourth of July promos. Even more surprising, so many looked borderline antique or one-of-a-kind, and there’s one specifically that I’ve already added to my cart: Wayfair’s performance denim/orange rug, which is currently less than $100 for a 5’3″ by 7’3″ size.
Available in four different dimensions — from a 2’7″ by 7’10” runner to a 7’10” by 10’2″ area rug — this low-pile accent has been made in Turkey with a muted, worn-in-looking design that feels timeless and classic. That’s not to say the colors still don’t pop, though, and I especially love the complementary mix of blues and oranges throughout. The prominent geometric motif running down the middle also looks especially unique and vintage-store-esque.
This rug also already features forgiving stain-resistant performance fabric, but for bigger spills or a deeper clean, you can stick it in your washing machine (if it fits, that is) on a gentle cycle. That means you can practically style this anywhere, because it’s fully pet-, child-, and overall real-life-friendly, even in high-traffic home areas.
Currently, Wayfair offers a compatible rug pad on sale, as well, with the 5′ by 7′ discounted for $46 versus the $65.99 regular price. Essentially, if you bundle both pieces, you’ll save a whopping $175 total — let that sink in. Even the largest rug size, which usually costs $490, is now just $153.99. Whether you’re looking for a keep-for-years rug refresh or also want a full room re-design, consider Wayfair’s performance denim/orange rug (or any of their washable rugs, really) one of your best bets in terms of pricing, style, and quality. Act fast while this deal lasts!
Buy: Performance Denim/Orange Rug 5’3″ x 7’3″,
$240 $84.99