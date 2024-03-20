I’m a Style Editor, and This Is the One Thing I’m Buying During Amazon’s Big Spring Sale

ICYMI, editor-loved brand Nathan James carries modern furniture and decor that looks straight out of West Elm, but at more of an IKEA price point (yes, really). That includes their Hayes solid wood side table, currently on sale for 20% off. This functional piece touts a compact silhouette — 18″ long by 18″ wide by 22″ tall — that won’t dominate too much of your home. Both the tempered glass tabletop and built-in rattan shelf also free up plenty of storage (and styling!) potential for books, small plants, baskets, music collections, and more.