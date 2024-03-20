I’m a Style Editor, and This Is the One Thing I’m Buying During Amazon’s Big Spring Sale
I L-O-V-E a good shopping bargain, and I always strategically plan any big home purchases around holiday sales events. Sadly, though, come springtime, I usually don’t have much on my radar in terms of annual retailer discounts — which, ’tis the season of decluttering and redecorating, after all!
That’s where Amazon comes in: on top of Prime Day (happening later this year), the site is currently having its first-ever Big Spring Sale. Running today through March 25, Amazon shoppers can browse discounted cleaning staples, pillows, and so much more. Our team has already handpicked some of the most noteworthy savings to add to your Amazon cart, but I have one specific find that I’m eyeing from Nathan James: a minimalist, small-space-friendly side table.
ICYMI, editor-loved brand Nathan James carries modern furniture and decor that looks straight out of West Elm, but at more of an IKEA price point (yes, really). That includes their Hayes solid wood side table, currently on sale for 20% off. This functional piece touts a compact silhouette — 18″ long by 18″ wide by 22″ tall — that won’t dominate too much of your home. Both the tempered glass tabletop and built-in rattan shelf also free up plenty of storage (and styling!) potential for books, small plants, baskets, music collections, and more.
No matter how your interior design style leans — whether boho or traditional — the neutral-toned, solid wood frame makes this Nathan James end table a versatile addition to any room. Elevate your bedroom and use one as a nightstand, or convert it into a sofa end table in your living room. It could even work as a small entryway organizer. Note that if you prefer something darker, though, the table also comes in two different finishes.
Best of all, this neutral-toned storage piece just looks high-end: you’d have no idea the Nathan James Hayes nightstand costs under $120 (regularly $149.99) from Amazon. Plus, thanks to the simple-yet-sophisticated design, it arguably won’t go out of style, so you can count on a keep-for-years living room or bedroom (or both!) staple. Act fast and shop this Amazon Big Spring Sale discount ASAP!
Buy: Nathan James Hayes Solid Wood Nightstand, $119.99 (regularly $149.99)