Newsletters

Get Your Space Spotless with These Cleaning and Organizing Deals from Amazon’s Big Spring Sale

Nikol Slatinska
Nikol SlatinskaShopping Writer
Nikol is a shopping writer for AT's commerce team. She has a bachelor's degree in journalism from the University of Missouri - Columbia. In addition to writing about cool home finds, she loves reality television and her Pomeranian, Finn.
updated now
Save
pinterest
comments
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing.
angled shot of someone mopping a light wood floor, with an O-cedar mop and bucket.
SavePin ItSee More Images
Credit: Photo: Alex Lepe ; Prop Styling: Tom Hoerup

We love a surprise sale as much as anyone, so you can imagine our excitement when Amazon announced its Big Spring Sale. After all, it’s never a bad time to buy the home goods you’ve been eyeing at a major discount. Now through March 25, you can score awesome deals on just about everything you need for your apartment, though you’d best believe we made a beeline for the cleaning and organizing section. There, we found markdowns on everything from top-brand vacuums to desk organizers to storage bins. These products will no doubt simplify your spring cleaning routine and help you keep your home tidy far beyond the season. Although you technically have the rest of the week and the entire weekend to shop, you don’t want to wait too long before these popular picks are gone. There’s a lot to sort through, so first, check out some of our favorite finds below.

1 / 12
The Pink Stuff Miracle Cleaning 3-Piece Bundle
Amazon
$19.14
was $22.53

From dirty walls and grout to countertop stains, the Pink Stuff cleaner deserves all the hype it gets on social media for how many messes it can eradicate. It even removed crayon marks from the walls of contributor Ashley’s home: “I’ll be using this stuff for heavy-lifting jobs on my walls going forward, and saving the Magic Erasers for more durable surfaces,” she wrote.

Buy Now
2 / 12
Pinkpum Stackable Storage Baskets, 4-Pack
Amazon
$30.99
was $59.99

These baskets will wrangle all of your seasonal clothing and completely transform your closet. You can stack any number of them together to make the most of the vertical space. Once placed on top of each other, they can be pulled out halfway so that you don’t have to completely disassemble them to access the items inside. Really, there’s no limit to these bins’ organizing capabilities.

Buy Now
3 / 12
O-Cedar EasyWring RinseClean Microfiber Spin Mop & Bucket
Amazon
$44.97
was $54.99

Everyone seems to favor steam mops nowadays, but this less expensive option is just as effective. The O-Cedar Easywring mop comes with a bucket that has a built-in wringer, which you can activate with a simple press of the foot pedal. You'll also find the mop's microfiber head to be highly absorbent and ideal for deep cleaning.

Buy Now
4 / 12
Orimade Adhesive Shower Caddy Basket Shelf
Amazon
$25.99
was $38.99

We prefer this pair of self-adhesive shower caddies over others for three reasons: 1. They're spacious. 2. They're sturdy enough to hold multiple shampoo and soap bottles. 3. They have hooks and hangers for all your razors and loofahs. Of course, we like their sleek and stylish design, but we can't recommend them enough for their strong work ethic.

Buy Now
5 / 12
BISSELL CleanView Swivel Pet Upright Bagless Vacuum
Amazon
$134.49
was $154.49

This powerful vacuum from editor-loved brand Bissell is especially suited for picking up after pets. The brush roll and scatter-free technology pick up the most pet hair possible, even if it’s stuck in the carpet. “It's amazing the amount of people and pet hair plus dust and dander that this thing picks up!” a reviewer confirmed. “It moves easily thanks to the swivel, and it's easy to maneuver into tight spaces.”

Buy Now
6 / 12
EUREKA Portable Carpet and Upholstery Cleaner
Amazon
$126.00
was $139.99

If you don't yet have an upholstery cleaner, this portable machine is going to be a game-changer. It removes stubborn stains from just about any soft surface, be it the carpet or your sofa. The brush delivers powerful suction so you don't have to scrub for minutes on end. And, thanks to its compact size, you can easily bring the cleaner to different rooms and levels of your home.

Buy Now
7 / 12
MOOKA Air Purifier for Large Room
Amazon
$59.96
was $169.99

This device is perfect for allergy season (and any season). It'll quickly and efficiently remove dust, pollen, smoke and other airborne particles from large rooms, and it has two filters that target different pollutants of all sizes. And, at just 7" wide and 11" tall, the air purifier won't take up a ton of space.

Buy Now
8 / 12
Amazon Basics Dry Floor Cloths, 64 Count
Amazon
$8.99
was $11.52

Although these dry floor cloths are made by Amazon Basics, they're compatible with Swiffer Sweepers and are a bit cheaper than the brand-name cloths, especially now that they're on sale. This pack comes with 64 of them, which is enough for about one year, depending on how often you use your Swiffer. The cloths trap dirt, dust, pet hair, and other litter.

Buy Now
9 / 12
IRIS USA Inc. Stackable Open-Front Organizer Bins, 8-Pack
Amazon
$34.19
was $37.99

The cool thing about these storage bins is that you can place them in just about any room, and they're stackable, to boot! Use them to store snacks in the pantry, cosmetics in your bathroom cabinet, or tools in the garage. One purchase gets you eight bins, which you can keep together or distribute across different rooms.

Buy Now
10 / 12
HiCOZY Electric Spin Scrubber HS1 Pro
Amazon
$49.99
was $59.99

This electric spin scrubber has been a hit with our readers in the past, which comes as no surprise. Now, you can snag your own while it's on sale. This particular brush is cordless and boasts a long handle, and it takes the hard work out of scrubbing a variety of surfaces, whether it's your bathroom tiles, windows, or hard floors. What's more, the cleaning tool comes with six different head attachments, which is part of what makes it so versatile.

Buy Now
11 / 12
Amazon Basics 360 Heavy Duty Duster Kit, 2-Pack
Amazon
$8.93
was $14.70

There are so many innovative cleaning gadgets on the market these days, but sometimes you just need a basic duster. This bundle comes with 14 hand-washable dusters and two handles. Use them to remove dust from your blinds, shelves, and other surfaces, and watch as they trap twice as many allergens as a traditional feather duster.

Buy Now
12 / 12
ClearSpace Plastic Storage Bins with Lids, 8-Pack
Amazon
$59.49
was $69.99

If your pantry or closet shelves have any depth at all, plastic storage bins are crucial. They help corral items you keep in bags and allow you to pull out the items that would otherwise be lost in back rows so you can see them and access them. Plus, this set comes with eight of them!

Buy Now
Filed in:
Cleaning Tools
News
Sales & Events
Shopping

How-To Toolkits