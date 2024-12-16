This Trick Actually Makes the “Clothes Chair” Sitting in Your Room Look Good
You might be familiar with “the clothes chair,” a dumping ground for clothes that aren’t quite dirty enough to put in the laundry basket but aren’t quite clean enough to hang in the closet with freshly laundered clothes. (Sadly, for me, this setup is becoming an entire clothes chair/side table/foot of bed.) Perhaps I need something like TikToker, YouTuber, and builder Simone Giertz’s laundry chair that she uses for her “half-dirty clothes,” as she puts it.
A skilled builder, Giertz didn’t find her laundry chair in stores. She took matters into her own hands by building a custom chair that comes with a railing to hang clothes. The railing can be rotated behind the chair, thanks to a lazy Suzan. “That way, you can hang all your clothes that you’re not emotionally ready to throw in the hamper and then hide them behind the backrest,” Giertz explains on TikTok. It’s definitely an involved project, but the results make me wish I had a chair of my own exactly like this.
When Giertz rotates the chair, it blends in with the other clothes in her closet, and she still has a spot to sit if needed. It’s “designing for not the perfect day but a normal day,” Giertz says, and others in the comments fully agree.
“Imagine restaurants doing this for your coats so you don’t have to check them,” TikTok commenter Katie says. “Is this the bedroom chair equivalent of “it has pockets!!!”? commenter Polly’s Gurl asks. Other comments include requests for patents, entire furniture lines, and more.
This isn’t the first time Giertz has designed a chair for an ultra-niche-but-incredibly satisfying purpose. In 2021, she built a chair for her beloved pup, Scraps, to sit next to her while she works from home.
As for the clothes pile on the chair, if constructing something custom isn’t in your future, try this $16 solution or an open closet. Here’s to plenty of space to sit in 2025.