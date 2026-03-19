Why I’m Putting Tablecloths in My Bedroom (the Result Is Gorgeous!)

You can also replicate Cait’s DIY with finds from the thrift store. Check the curtain aisle for lightweight fabric finds. Layering various laces could create the ultimate bohemian canopy to match an eclectic aesthetic. You can also experiment with using fishing line instead of a dowel to make the curtains or runners look like they’re floating around your bed.



Those cheesecloth runners may look lovely on the table, but they look even better when hung above the bed! Give this DIY a go, and your bedroom will look so ethereal. One commenter on Cait’s post said it best: “Now you need Enya playing.” Too true!