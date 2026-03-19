Why I’m Putting Tablecloths in My Bedroom (the Result Is Gorgeous!)
So many people (myself included!) search high and low for ways to make a primary bedroom stand out — and often, the cherry on top of a beautiful bedroom is a stunning headboard. But many modern headboards lean low-profile, minimalist, and reserved, leaving lots of wall space above a bed. The solution? Believe it or not, a content creator just found a new way to use tablecloths to create a faux canopy bed situation. I’m officially influenced.
One Instagram user shared how she used a pair of cheesecloth table runners to completely transform her headboard and spice up her wall. It totally changed the vibe of the room for the better. And because this project is so easy and affordable, you can play endlessly with customization.
“Are you telling me you don’t hang tablecloths above your bed? Because apparently I do now,” Cait from the @lifeatlawnwood Instagram account shared in a recent caption.
In her video, Cait shared how she used a few ceiling hooks, a wooden dowel, and a few table runners from Amazon to create a stunning bed canopy look-alike. The cheesecloth runners keep the swags looking light and airy, and the layering of the two colors creates depth. However, you could stick to a single color or even add more dowels to expand the canopy off the wall and over your bed.
All You Need Are Two Amazon Finds to Get the Look
Cait used decorative ceiling hooks to hang her canopy, which is available on Amazon. This set comes with drywall anchors that will ensure your installation won’t go anywhere. These heavy-duty hooks also allow you to use thicker, weightier fabrics if you’d prefer that specific look over the airiness of the cheesecloth.
And this listing for cheesecloth table runners comes in so many color options, including a bunch of neutrals. You can pick up a single 10-foot runner, or grab a set of two to 12, depending on how much fabric layering you’d like to incorporate.
You can also replicate Cait’s DIY with finds from the thrift store. Check the curtain aisle for lightweight fabric finds. Layering various laces could create the ultimate bohemian canopy to match an eclectic aesthetic. You can also experiment with using fishing line instead of a dowel to make the curtains or runners look like they’re floating around your bed.
Those cheesecloth runners may look lovely on the table, but they look even better when hung above the bed! Give this DIY a go, and your bedroom will look so ethereal. One commenter on Cait’s post said it best: “Now you need Enya playing.” Too true!
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