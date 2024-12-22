Is Target Open On Christmas Eve? Here’s What You Need to Know

Last-minute Christmas shopping can always be a daunting task. You may be worried if the store will have all of the items you need since it’s a last-minute trip and you’re hoping that this one little mishap does not ruin your holiday. Fortunately, with these extended hours on Christmas Eve, you’ll have extra time to shop. But keep in mind that Target will be closed on Christmas Day, so be sure to plan accordingly to get all of your shopping done.