Is Target Open On Christmas Eve? Here’s What You Need to Know
Shopping at Target with the intention of picking up just one item, only to leave with a cart full of unexpected finds, is a familiar experience for many. And during your Christmas shopping, it’s likely that you’ll fall into the same situation, adding last-minute gifts and irresistibly cute items like the $20 Hearth & Hand by Joanna Gaines blanket.
But before you head out, it’s important to know Target’s Christmas Eve hours. This year, the store will be open from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m. on Christmas Eve, according to their website. However, it’s advised to check with your local store for any potential changes to these hours.
Last-minute Christmas shopping can always be a daunting task. You may be worried if the store will have all of the items you need since it’s a last-minute trip and you’re hoping that this one little mishap does not ruin your holiday. Fortunately, with these extended hours on Christmas Eve, you’ll have extra time to shop. But keep in mind that Target will be closed on Christmas Day, so be sure to plan accordingly to get all of your shopping done.
While it’s disappointing that Target won’t be open on Christmas Day, it’s worth remembering that their employees deserve time off to spend with loved ones as well.
Take some time on Christmas Eve to shop around to see if you can find the viral Stanley ornament for a last-minute stocking stuffer gift. It might just be the last-minute gift you’re looking for!
Target is always a great go-to for stocking stuffers, must-have items, and last-minute gifts. I know I’m getting a few gifts from Target this year. Just remember to plan ahead, beat the crowds, and get there early so you don’t miss out on the items you need.