Target’s Christmas Hours Aren’t So Holly Jolly
A casual Target trip to restock three personal items can quickly turn into a series of you asking yourself: “Am I really out of all of this?” And that is a feeling that you don’t want to experience during the holidays. A last-minute visit to Target near Christmas Day might lead to some disappointment (due to empty shelves) and a bit of frustration.
In order to avoid that, try not to wait until the last minute to head to the retailer — especially if they have adjusted operating hours for the holiday weekend. While you’re making the grocery list for your Christmas brunch or scoping out a board game to play before dinner, be sure to ask yourself the following question: What are Target’s Christmas hours?
With the company’s selection of low-budget gifts, it can be easy to pick up stocking stuffers on a quick trip, but you’ll have to get your shopping done on or before Christmas Eve because the retailer will not be open on Christmas. According to a press statement from Target, stores will be open on Christmas Eve from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Similar to Costco, large retailers like Walmart and Target are usually closed on Christmas Day, so it’s best to visit a retail pharmacy like CVS or Walgreens for any personal items.
