Newsletters

Target’s Christmas Hours Aren’t So Holly Jolly

Noella Williams
Noella WilliamsAssistant News and Culture Editor
Noella is the assistant editor for Apartment Therapy's News and Culture section. You can find her words in Scalawag Magazine, Healthline, them, Uproxx, Harper's Bazaar, Teen Vogue. In her free time, she enjoys roller skating and listening to Solange.
Follow
published about 4 hours ago
Save
pinterest
comments
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing.
Post Image
SavePin ItSee More Images
Credit: John Greim/Getty Images

A casual Target trip to restock three personal items can quickly turn into a series of you asking yourself: “Am I really out of all of this?” And that is a feeling that you don’t want to experience during the holidays. A last-minute visit to Target near Christmas Day might lead to some disappointment (due to empty shelves) and a bit of frustration.

In order to avoid that, try not to wait until the last minute to head to the retailer — especially if they have adjusted operating hours for the holiday weekend. While you’re making the grocery list for your Christmas brunch or scoping out a board game to play before dinner, be sure to ask yourself the following question: What are Target’s Christmas hours? 

Target's $3 Snowflake Garland Is a Winter Must-Have
Read More

With the company’s selection of low-budget gifts, it can be easy to pick up stocking stuffers on a quick trip, but you’ll have to get your shopping done on or before Christmas Eve because the retailer will not be open on Christmas. According to a press statement from Target, stores will be open on Christmas Eve from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Similar to Costco, large retailers like Walmart and Target are usually closed on Christmas Day, so it’s best to visit a retail pharmacy like CVS or Walgreens for any personal items. 

With the company’s selection of low-budget gifts, it can be easy to pick up stocking stuffers on a quick trip, but you’ll have to get your shopping done on or before Christmas Eve because the retailer will not be open on Christmas. According to a press statement from Target, stores will be open on Christmas Eve from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Similar to Costco, large retailers like Walmart and Target are usually closed on Christmas Day, so it’s best to visit a retail pharmacy like CVS or Walgreens for any personal items. 

Filed in:
News
Shopping

How-To Toolkits