Target’s Christmas Hours Aren’t So Holly Jolly

With the company’s selection of low-budget gifts, it can be easy to pick up stocking stuffers on a quick trip, but you’ll have to get your shopping done on or before Christmas Eve because the retailer will not be open on Christmas. According to a press statement from Target, stores will be open on Christmas Eve from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Similar to Costco, large retailers like Walmart and Target are usually closed on Christmas Day, so it’s best to visit a retail pharmacy like CVS or Walgreens for any personal items.



