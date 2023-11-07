Target’s $3 Snowflake Garland Is a Winter Must-Have

If you’re looking to recreate an actual winter wonderland, the ceiling might be an ideal place to hang up this garland, but Sawick recommended using a step ladder. Although she purchased three packs of snowflakes, she only used two of them, so be aware that this garland might stretch farther than you think. In case you’d like to upgrade to more unique snowflakes, Target also offers another garland in the same size, but this one is made with fabric.