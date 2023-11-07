Target’s $3 Snowflake Garland Is a Winter Must-Have
‘Tis the season for holiday cheer, and it’s time to begin unpacking your decor for the Christmas season. Between the viral Christmas tree-shaped shearling pillows and the $10 mini wreaths, Target seems to be a one-stop shop for affordable decorations just in time to swap out your spooky items.
In a TikTok, Chelsea Sawick (@chelseasawick) decorated her hallway with a garland, except this one isn’t covered in felt like the colorful garland at Trader Joe’s. The Christmas Snowflake Garland by Spritz is only $3 and fits perfectly over a door, across a wall, or throughout a hallway. Unlike real snowflakes, the paper garland has completely identical snowflakes and measures about 72” long.
If you’re looking to recreate an actual winter wonderland, the ceiling might be an ideal place to hang up this garland, but Sawick recommended using a step ladder. Although she purchased three packs of snowflakes, she only used two of them, so be aware that this garland might stretch farther than you think. In case you’d like to upgrade to more unique snowflakes, Target also offers another garland in the same size, but this one is made with fabric.
The 72″ Fabric Snowflake Christmas Garland is one of Target’s irresistible holiday items by Wondershop, and it’s only $10. Although the difference between the $3 garland and this one is minimal, the individual snowflakes are so charming that it’ll be hard to pass adding this to your shopping cart. Skip the daunting task of making your own construction paper-based snowflakes and head to your local Target. Now that Halloween is over, it’s acceptable to set up Christmas decorations, and these affordable garlands are surely going to sell out.
Buy: 72″ Fabric Snowflake Christmas Garland, $10