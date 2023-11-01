You’re Going to Want a Forest’s Worth of These Tree Pillows from Target
Now that Halloween is over, you can focus on decorating for the actual season (and no, I’m not talking about early Christmas decor). Filling your home with a colorful fall palette and spice-scented candles is just the beginning, and Target just brought back one of its best accent pillows that easily transitions from autumn to winter.
The Faux Shearling Tree Shaped Throw Pillow by Threshold is commonly referred to as the Christmas tree pillow, and it becomes more obvious once you look at it. Available in either white or forest green, the $20 plush pillow is a delightful touch to tease your holiday spirit while keeping fall in mind. After all, do you really want to fast-forward to winter?
Arguably, the coolest thing about this pillow is its three-tiered silhouette to resemble an actual tree. Whether it’s the sole pillow on a couch or cozied up in an armchair in a reading corner, this is a staple for fall decorations. If you want to upgrade the white version of the pillow into a seasonal treat, add red ribbon and green glitter to turn it into a Little Debbie Christmas Tree Cake. You won’t be able to take a bite out of it, but it’ll look appetizing enough to stick around longer for the holidays.
While you’re shopping at Target, keep an eye out for the other holiday products that are flying off shelves like a dog-shaped throw pillow, glass gingerbread house, and a mini wreath. With all due respect to Thanksgiving, it’s definitely a good time to start decorating for Christmas.
Buy: Faux Shearling Tree Shaped Throw Pillow, $20