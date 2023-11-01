Arguably, the coolest thing about this pillow is its three-tiered silhouette to resemble an actual tree. Whether it’s the sole pillow on a couch or cozied up in an armchair in a reading corner, this is a staple for fall decorations. If you want to upgrade the white version of the pillow into a seasonal treat, add red ribbon and green glitter to turn it into a Little Debbie Christmas Tree Cake. You won’t be able to take a bite out of it, but it’ll look appetizing enough to stick around longer for the holidays.