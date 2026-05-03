“I Literally Screamed”: Target Fans Are “Obsessed” with This Viral Patio Set
There’s a reason why outdoor bistro-style furniture has remained popular for decades on end — its timeless aesthetic elevates any space, every time. And a brand-new set designed by Studio McGee for Threshold is taking Instagram by storm. It’s perfectly whimsical, and it’s the one Target find that’ll totally transform your backyard this summer.
“OH MY GOODNESS this is the most perfect outdoor table set l’ve seen in my life!” Kalena White wrote in a recent Instagram caption. “I loveee seashells and this shade of blue l’m in love! Beautiful set!! Brb staying outside sitting at my table all spring and summer.”
“Ohhh new location for morning coffee unlocked,” one person wrote on Kalena’s post. Another said, “I saw it in person the other day, and I literally screamed! It’s so cute.”
Studio McGee’s Gorgeous Shell Coastal Set
The coastal patio set is from Target’s Threshold line, designed with the Studio McGee brand, and is actually made with three separate pieces you can mix and match. Perhaps the most stunning part of the set is the pair of stackable shell chairs that come with removable blue cushions.
They’re made from powder-coated metal, so they’ll last for many seasons to come, and reviewers say they’re also super comfortable.
“Easy to put together, well packaged and very attractive,” one person wrote. “I feel like these have a very different and expensive look … Comfortable. It’s nice the edges are rounded so they don’t dig into your legs.”
The set also has a matching bistro table. The slatted top is designed to skip pooling rainwater, and two ports help stabilize a patio umbrella. It can comfortably seat four people, so it’s a great buy if you love hosting garden parties.
And the last piece to this patio puzzle is a stunning fringed umbrella that comes in coral pink or light blue. The underside has a seashell print, which perfectly complements the shell-backed patio chairs.
It should be noted that the base does not come with the umbrella, so you’ll have to pick one up if you don’t already have one.
Work one or two of these pieces into a patio setup you already have and love, or grab all three to complete the set. It will make your backyard your new favorite space to be this summer.
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