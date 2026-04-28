Target’s Quilted Shower Curtain Is a $20 Take on a Gorgeous DIY We Love
Our editors at Apartment Therapy cover so many brilliant DIY hacks that truly enrich your home — and one such tip about using a cozy quilt as a shower curtain went viral back in February. The result was so homey and felt so cottagecore, but now there’s a new way to hop on the trend without even having to break out any DIY materials.
Before you go and hang your heirloom quilt in front of your shower, check out this new find from Target first.
Target just dropped a new collection inspired by classic Americana motifs, patterns, and colors. Red, white, and blue appear a lot, as do folk art-inspired prints like primitive florals, checkers, and quilt block designs.
And there’s a shower curtain in this collection that is exactly what we’re all looking for. You can spot it in this post from Target Does It Again on Instagram.
Target Gave Us the Quilted Shower Curtain of Our Dreams
The Americana Quilted Shower Curtain from Threshold looks like an antique quilt topper, similar to the one from the original viral Instagram post we covered back in February. It features a vintage-inspired, quilt-block print on a 100 percent cotton fabric and comes with buttonholes at the top for easy hanging.
Now you don’t have to hunt for a quilt topper or a lightweight quilt to hang in lieu of a traditionally manufactured shower curtain. For just $20, you can get the same effect and leave the quilt on your bed.
“This shower curtain has been a beautiful addition to my bathroom,” one Target shopper wrote about the Threshold shower curtain. “The blue quilted style pattern gives it a cozy, farmhouse-inspired look while still feeling clean and modern. It adds just the right amount of visual interest without being overwhelming.”
And someone else said that it’s made from quality materials: “It’s durable, soft yet thick/heavy enough. Easy to care for in the washing machine.” That’s a huge bonus, because antique quilts shouldn’t be tossed in the wash with your towels.
So if you’ve been waiting to find the perfect vintage quilt to re-create the viral shower curtain DIY, you can quit the search. This Target find gives you the exact charming look you want — no thrift-store hunting required.
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