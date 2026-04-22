Target’s New Equestrian Decor Feels Very “Ralph Lauren” — I’m Buying These 3 Finds
Ralph Lauren-inspired decor has been having a moment this year — think traditional plaid prints, dark, moody colors, and touches of Western Americana — and self-proclaimed horse girls couldn’t be happier. And if you’re one of those people who came for Ralph Lauren Christmas and stayed for Ralph Lauren equestrian, then you’re going to love the new offerings at Target.
Target rolled out a new collection from its Threshold brand, and equestrian vibes are at the forefront. “I am loving the Americana Ralph Lauren vibes I am spotting lately!” Kayle from @rougewithlove on Instagram wrote in a recent caption. “Ralph Lauren Americana vibes on a budget thanks to these Target home finds.”
The Best Equestrian Decor Finds at Target
Leather accents are a defining feature of the equestrian trend (think saddles and riding boots), so this faux suede catchall tray fits right into the aesthetic. It’s simple in shape and features faux stitching at the center to give it a handcrafted look, and it’s the ideal size for catching keys, sunglasses, mail, or other trinkets that need some corralling.
This framed horse sketch is the sister of the horse painting from Target that keeps going viral on social media. The sketch is simple and neutral enough to work with an existing gallery wall, but beautiful enough to stand on its own as the star. It measures 12×12 inches and comes with sawtooth hangers already attached to the back.
And how beautiful is this cobalt blue horse statue? It looks like an expensive antique thanks to its intricate glaze, but it’s just $25. Display it on a coffee table, bookshelf, or work it into a centerpiece — it stands 9 inches tall, so it will definitely make a statement.
Whether you’re a proud horse girl or just love the look of Ralph Lauren-inspired traditional decor, you’re going to find something you love in this new Threshold collection. And thankfully, all these pieces are a sign that this trend isn’t going anywhere (phew!).
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