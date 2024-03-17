Target’s $7 Stemless Wine Glasses Will Make Want You 5 More (In Every Color!)
Colorful glassware has been on the rise, and with spring fast approaching, it’s hard to resist adding a splash of color to your entertaining collection. Target introduced a new stemless wine glass to its Threshold brand that gives you that pop of hue without being too in-your-face — and it’s perfect for adding subtle color to your place settings or even mixing and matching.
Available in a dusky blue, smoky gray, muted pink, and deep teal, these wine glasses are each tinted to perfection. They’re dishwasher-safe, and feature an elegant and simple construction that lets the color be the star of the show.
These are the perfect find for those who like the idea of colorful glassware but aren’t wanting to commit to those vintage styles usually associated with the trend. And so far, these glasses are racking up the five-star reviews on Target’s website.
“I bought the teal version because they look green to me and I love all things green,” one reviewer wrote. “So far they have been easy to clean and love the way they look.”
Another person wrote, “I bought one for myself and my husband now wants me to buy five more just like it! We love this glass!”
“So pretty!” another reviewer wrote. “Substantial enough to not feel fragile but also delicate enough to seem more expensive than they are … Four of these and a bottle of wine is the perfect birthday, hostess or housewarming gift.”
No matter which color you choose (if you can choose just a single color, that is!), these $7 stemless wine glasses will add so much flair to your spring dining table. You may just upstage the flowers blooming in the garden.