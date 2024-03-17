Target’s $7 Stemless Wine Glasses Will Make Want You 5 More (In Every Color!)

“So pretty!” another reviewer wrote. “Substantial enough to not feel fragile but also delicate enough to seem more expensive than they are … Four of these and a bottle of wine is the perfect birthday, hostess or housewarming gift.”



No matter which color you choose (if you can choose just a single color, that is!), these $7 stemless wine glasses will add so much flair to your spring dining table. You may just upstage the flowers blooming in the garden.