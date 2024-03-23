Target’s Diane von Furstenberg Collab Has the Prettiest Bedding and Decor
You already know and love Target for affordable home decor galore, but the brand is also popular thanks to its in-house lines and exclusive collabs — from Joanna Gaines’ Hearth & Hand™ with Magnolia label to Studio Mcgee designed by Shea McGee. Now, the latest crossover to join the ranks might be one of the most exciting to date: a Target and Diane von Furstenberg collection.
Target teamed up with the iconic Belgian fashion designer on a limited-edition assortment of over 200 pieces of clothing and home goods, and it just hit stores and Target.com today. On top of chic wrap dresses (because of course) and accessories, the DVF for Target collaboration includes vibrant bedding, dinnerware, throw pillows, table lamps, and so much more.
Created by Diane with her granddaughter, Talita von Furstenberg, the pieces draw inspiration from nature, women, and art, according to a Target press release. They also bring some of the designer’s archived prints to the fore, plus brand-new ones made just for the collection. Count on florals, geometric motifs, and a riot of color across the board.
“Our partnership with Diane and Talita von Furstenberg represents Target at our best — curating an amazing and distinct assortment and offering it at exceptional prices,” says Jill Sando, executive vice president and chief merchandising officer of Target’s apparel & accessories, home and hardlines, in the press release.
While most of the Target x Diane von Furstenberg line falls under $50, you can also buy six made-to-order furniture styles — a headboard, bench, room divider, storage ottoman, swivel chair, and task chair — starting at $300. Choose from seven different patterns, too, like a bold zebra print or blue-and-green arrows (and stock up on the matching clothing pieces, while you’re at it!).
The full collection is currently available to shop online and in select Target stores while supplies last (read: It will sell out), so act fast if you want to bring these high-end designer looks to your home and closet — while staying within budget!