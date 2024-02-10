Newsletters

Target's Adorable $10 French Bulldog Planter Is a Perfect Valentine's Day Gift

Noella Williams
Noella WilliamsAssistant News and Culture Editor
Noella is the assistant editor for Apartment Therapy's News and Culture section. You can find her words in Scalawag Magazine, Healthline, them, Uproxx, Harper's Bazaar, Teen Vogue. In her free time, she enjoys roller skating and listening to Solange.
Valentine’s Day is around the corner, and Target is clearly the one-stop shop for adorable (and affordable!) gifts — even if you’re shopping last-minute. Case in point: The retailer’s pink planters have been flying off the shelf, and shoppers have confirmed that it’s worth the trip to Target.

This adorable French bulldog-shaped planter will immediately win you over, and it’s only $10. Once you see its heart-shaped nose, you’ll understand why shoppers are adding at least two of these pup planters to their shopping cart.

Live 2" Heart Dog Frenchie Potted Houseplant
$10
Target
Buy Now

With a miniature kalanchoe plant inside, the planter is already cute, but it gets even cuter: Available in six different holographic shades of pink, red, white, and magenta, the planters could easily be a collectible item — especially once you read the note attached to the dog’s collar. “Life would be ruff without you” is written on the heart-shaped note, so yes, this planter is just as cute as it looks at first sight.

According to a reviewer on Target’s website, the planters are a fabulous gift for your valentine (or galentine!). “Literally so cute!” they wrote. “They had a variety of colors. Definitely a great Valentine’s Day gift!!” Others acknowledged that the popular product has been a little difficult to find in-stores, but it’s worth the hunt because it’s “a must have for any Frenchie lover.” 

The product is currently unavailable online because of its popularity, so you might have to explore your closest Target store to find it. Shoppers have seen the planter on display in the front of the store, but it might be hiding in the produce section or near the other garden-related goodies. In case it’s out of stock, there’s a cute succulent planter on Amazon that may catch your eye. Even though it’s not pink like the Target planter, it’ll save you the trouble of visiting a store, plus it’s still adorable.

Nautical Crush Trading Animal Planter Succulents Pot
$19.97
Amazon
Buy Now

If you’ve got a French bulldog at home, this planter belongs in your home, so it’s time to head to Target ASAP!

