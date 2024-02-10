Target’s Adorable $10 French Bulldog Planter Is a Perfect Valentine’s Day Gift

The product is currently unavailable online because of its popularity, so you might have to explore your closest Target store to find it. Shoppers have seen the planter on display in the front of the store, but it might be hiding in the produce section or near the other garden-related goodies. In case it’s out of stock, there’s a cute succulent planter on Amazon that may catch your eye. Even though it’s not pink like the Target planter, it’ll save you the trouble of visiting a store, plus it’s still adorable.