Target Is Selling So Many “Fantastic” $5 Garden Finds (Just in Time for Spring!)
If you, like many others, are champing at the bit to get back out in the garden after a long winter’s nap, then you may want to give your indoor (and outdoor) gardening tool collection a once-over to make sure you have everything you need before the ground has officially thawed out. And if you find your supplies lacking, the good news is that Target is selling tons of gorgeous gardening supplies, with some pieces starting at just $3.
Meri from the Oh Target Bullseye’s Spot Instagram account posted a video showing off a few of her favorite finds from the lineup. She captioned her post, “My favorite season is coming.” If you, like me, like to flex your green thumb mostly indoors, or are starting your seeds inside, the $3 iridescent and ribbed plant misters are perfect for keeping soil moist for germination.
But you can also pick up a few new tools (and tool buckets) to add to your current stash. Target’s mint gardening tools, which are also available online, are just $5 and reviewers say they’re some of the best affordable tools you can buy.
“I recently purchased a blue garden tool from Target, and I couldn’t be happier with its performance,” one reviewer wrote about the $5 mint-colored spade. “The sturdy yet lightweight design makes planting and digging up soil a breeze. The vibrant color adds a touch of style to my gardening routine. Overall, a fantastic addition to my gardening tools!”
Another reviewer said that they’ve had the $5 mint cultivator for years and it “still looks brand new and works amazing!
Other affordable gardening items include metal buckets to carry your flower cuttings, bee hotels to house pollinators in your garden, and even funky garden statues like gold-capped gnomes (similar to the gorgeous garden gnomes at Dollar Tree) and cute cement snails.
Because these items are all shoppable at Target’s Bullseye’s Playground, they’re affordably priced at $5 or less, so stock up on all your gardening supplies on your next store run. You’ll be ready to get planting once spring has officially sprung.