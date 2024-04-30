Target Is Selling “Beautiful” $10 Cups That Look Twice the Price
Target knows what it’s doing when it comes to gorgeous glassware. If you snagged a set of the iconic glass goblets or any of the retailer’s beaded cups, then this new summertime find will be your next must-have item.
An Instagram post by @target_junkie shows the new collection by Hearth & Hand with Magnolia, including tumblers, plates, and a Bluetooth-compatible retro radio. In the comments section, someone said it best: “This has got me wanting to refresh the cups and plates I have at home.” So if you need an excuse to visit Target this week, here’s your sign.
Toward the middle of the video, @target_junkie displays a four-pack set of dessert cups, and the reddish-orange rims immediately caught my eye. The 10-ounce cups have a stylish ribbed design, and the set is only $10. Even though they’re made of plastic, they definitely look like the fancy glassware that you only bring out for guests.
According to the product description, the BPA-free cups are dishwasher-safe, so don’t worry about a difficult cleanup after finishing your delicious dessert.
A reviewer that loves the “well-made” dessert cups says that the set is perfect for summer. “They are the perfect size for fruit or any treat,” they wrote on Target’s website. “I love the red stripe on the top as well as the fact that they are stackable.”
If you think these cups are cute, check out the glass version for $24. This 8-ounce four-pack set is pretty identical to its plastic alternative, and it’s also from the Hearth & Hand and Magnolia collaboration. On Target’s website, a customer says that the glasses have “a high-class feel for a low price.”
Between these two sets of cups, eating dessert will absolutely feel like a luxury.