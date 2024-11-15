Target Is Having the Sale of the Year with This Must-Have Bedroom Item (You’ll Want 3!)
The holiday season is here, and with it comes the best sales. Case in point? Target is having a major sale: 40% off Casaluna and Threshold bedding! Yes, you read that right! If you’ve been eyeing those cozy, chic blankets and stylish bedding all year long, now is the time to grab them. Whether you’re in need of new bedding for your own home or looking for the perfect Christmas gift, this sale, which ends tomorrow, has you covered.
The sale includes everything from comforters and sheets to soft, snuggly blankets. One item in particular that caught my attention was the Chunky Knit Bed Blanket. This item comes in seven beautiful shades — Dark Gray, Dark Teal, Natural, Rose, Warm Brown, White, and Marled Gray — which makes it super easy to find the perfect match for your space.
Shoppers are loving the blanket and have shared positive comments, like “Super soft and durable! I will be purchasing another one!” and “Perfect for the end of the bed look. The natural color is just what you are looking for to complete your bedding. I have one in the guest room and one in the living area. Very soft and just the right amount of heaviness. Great price too … I got mine on sale.” I am looking forward to finding this blanket and saving some money.
TikTokers also found out about the sale and have shared their excitement in the comments by saying things like,“Omg 😭 found my reason to go to Target today,” “Grabbed everything on my wishlist,” and “😭 My favorite line.”
Now is a great time to head to Target to stock up on ornaments and fresh bedding.