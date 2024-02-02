These $5 Target Laundry Items Are “Great” — and Shoppers Are Buying 2 at a Time
Even if you don’t spend a lot of time in a laundry room, it’s nice to have an adequate amount of storage, products that organize your detergent, liquid softener, and dryer sheets, and if you’re really into aesthetics, something to decant the liquids into. Luckily, this viral collection at Target will give your laundry products the refresh they deserve.
Hidden in Bullseye’s Playground, the bottles, dispensers, and labels are so popular among loyal Target shoppers that they frequently fly off shelves. Since Target’s dollar store items aren’t sold online, there’s definitely a high demand for this collection. According to a TikTok by @homegoodiys, the dispensers and glass container are $5, the spray bottles are $3, and the labels are $1 for each booklet.
If you check the dollar section, you’ll also find a dryer sheet holder, linen elastic bands, bins, and cute signs. According to the comments section, the collection is a necessity (and a good excuse to redecorate). “I got those same pumps for my detergent,” someone wrote. “They’re great!” Meanwhile, others are thinking of other ways to use these containers. “Omg, my toxic trait is that I was thinking about filling the first jar you picked up and using it for my coffee syrups,” one wrote.
For less than $10, this collection has easily proven that expensive products aren’t necessary to elevate a laundry room, especially for TikTok user @thepurposedhome. Their laundry room is covered in items from Target, which neatly organizes all of their cleaning essentials.
If your closest store is already sold out, check out the two popular glass jars at Target that will easily get the job done. Head to your Target ASAP — these products aren’t lasting too long at stores, and you won’t want to pass up this deal.
BUY: Threshold 64-Ounce Glass Jar and Lid, $6