These $5 Target Laundry Items Are “Great” — and Shoppers Are Buying 2 at a Time

If you check the dollar section, you’ll also find a dryer sheet holder, linen elastic bands, bins, and cute signs. According to the comments section, the collection is a necessity (and a good excuse to redecorate). “I got those same pumps for my detergent,” someone wrote. “They’re great!” Meanwhile, others are thinking of other ways to use these containers. “Omg, my toxic trait is that I was thinking about filling the first jar you picked up and using it for my coffee syrups,” one wrote.



For less than $10, this collection has easily proven that expensive products aren’t necessary to elevate a laundry room, especially for TikTok user @thepurposedhome. Their laundry room is covered in items from Target, which neatly organizes all of their cleaning essentials.