Target’s Latest LEGO Set Is “Absolutely Stunning” — And Perfect for the Holidays
Calling all builders, crafters, and kids at heart — LEGO released a limited-edition Christmas kit that lets you build your very own everlasting Christmas wreath. It comes complete with delicious-looking orange slices and cinnamon sticks; red, blue, or white berries; and even LEGO pinecones that give this wreath an autumnal touch. You can even unclip the wreath and turn it into a garland if that’s more your style.
Hang the LEGO Icons wreath on a wall or use it as a centerpiece for your holiday table. You’ll definitely want to show off your finished product after you put all 1,194 pieces together! One reviewer said that putting this thing together with the help of their 8-year-old son took about four hours, so get ready to hunker down for a complex build.
And honestly, it looks so real that your guests will have to look twice before realizing it’s actually made from LEGO pieces.
“Absolutely stunning build, fun to assemble. It’s a perfect holiday decoration!” one five-star reviewer wrote about the LEGO wreath. Another added, “This wreath is a stunning piece of art! I’m over the moon with it! It was fun building it section by section. Instructions were easy to follow. It looks amazing and can’t wait to hang it on display over Christmas!”
The finished wreath measures just over 14 inches round, but as one person noted, you can actually treat it like the real thing and make it look a bit bigger once it’s built. “You can kinda fluff this wreath like you can a real one to make it bigger,” they wrote. “It’s so pretty. I love it!”
Pick the LEGO Icons Wreath-Making and Holiday Garland Kit up for either yourself or a LEGO-loving friend at Target. It’s on the pricier side, but for something with so much detail and that will last for years, it’s definitely worth the investment.