Target’s Latest LEGO Set Is “Absolutely Stunning” — And Perfect for the Holidays

The finished wreath measures just over 14 inches round, but as one person noted, you can actually treat it like the real thing and make it look a bit bigger once it’s built. “You can kinda fluff this wreath like you can a real one to make it bigger,” they wrote. “It’s so pretty. I love it!”



Pick the LEGO Icons Wreath-Making and Holiday Garland Kit up for either yourself or a LEGO-loving friend at Target. It’s on the pricier side, but for something with so much detail and that will last for years, it’s definitely worth the investment.