This Unusual Target Find Will Give Your Space So Much Extra Storage
When you live in a space that doesn’t have much built-in storage, you find yourself getting creative with the ways you hide visual clutter. Your coffee table may have a secret hiding spot, or maybe you’ve invested in a few IKEA pieces to make up for the lack of cabinetry. But there’s another way to keep your items stored away and out of sight: lockers — and you can actually find gorgeous options at Target.
“LOCKERS … I’ve gotten a lot of questions and comments about these,” Luke Kaluzny (@interluke) wrote on a recent Instagram post showing off his bank of vintage storage lockers. “They make for great pantry space, clothing storage, a space for cleaning supplies, you name it. Each locker is totally self-contained. I wouldn’t worry about storing cleaning chemicals in one locker, and food in the next.”
“I LOVE this as a storage solution. I think that’s a great idea,” one person commented on Luke’s post. Another said, “I used to have those same lockers in my apartment. They were awesome for storage.”
Someone else wrote, “I traded the dresser in my room for lockers, and it’s a million times easier to see my clothes. I will never be going back. Plus, they’re real fun if you paint them a funky color, too.”
You can source lockers secondhand, but if you can’t find any in your area, check out Target. Through a brand called LOVMOR, Target actually sells locker units that will ship to you in a few days. There’s a six-door unit that comes with keys and card slots and has ample space for books, pantry supplies, blankets, and more.
Or, check out this more traditional three-door unit that could be really fun in a mudroom or entryway. It has plenty of space for coats, shoes, hats, bags, and more.
One of the great things about lockers is that they look better after years of use. A little rust and a bunch of magnets and stickers turn a basic bank of storage lockers into one-of-a-kind art pieces with so much history.
Rather than traditional cupboards, bureaus, and sets of drawers, consider lockers to upgrade your storage situation, and you may never go back to “traditional” storage furniture again.