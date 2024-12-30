Target’s New Mugs Come in the Dreamiest Earth Tones (for Less Than $10!)
Yes, it’s true — retailers are already rolling out their spring collections even though Christmas just ended. But it’s hard to mind the rush when Target is rolling out finds like the mugs from the new Hearth & Hand with Magnolia spring line. Available in the dreamiest earth tones, these mugs are going to become your new seasonless staples and look just as good mixed as they do matched.
The Triple Stripe stoneware mugs from Joanna Gaines’ new Target collection have a mid-century vibe to them with their simple, slightly squat shape and three vertical stripes. The colors, however, are what really make these mugs pop. You can pick them up in either a terra-cotta color called Cosmic Rust, a bright yet worn-in yellow called New Wheat, or the perfect light sage hue called Serene Green.
These mugs may already be available in your nearest Target store, but if not, they’re available to purchase online.
Like the rest of Magnolia’s mugs and stoneware pieces, these mugs are dishwasher and microwave safe, can be used for both hot and cold beverages, and are a spacious 15-ounce size, so they’re ideal for your first cup of coffee in the morning.
You’ll even be able to pick up a matching espresso set from the Hearth & Hand with Magnolia. It comes in Serene Green and features that funky three-stripe motif, and each mini espresso cup comes with a matching saucer.
Grab all three colors or pick your favorite of the bunch and bring a bit more earthiness to your kitchen aesthetic. Spring may still be months away, but this gorgeous spring-themed collection from Magnolia will definitely keep you afloat until then!
Buy: Hearth & Hand with Magnolia 15-Ounce Triple Stripe Stoneware Mug, $6.99; Hearth & Hand with Magnolia 5-Ounce Modern Stripe Stoneware Espresso Cup and Saucer Set, $9.99