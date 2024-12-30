Target’s New Mugs Come in the Dreamiest Earth Tones (for Less Than $10!)

Yes, it’s true — retailers are already rolling out their spring collections even though Christmas just ended. But it’s hard to mind the rush when Target is rolling out finds like the mugs from the new Hearth & Hand with Magnolia spring line. Available in the dreamiest earth tones, these mugs are going to become your new seasonless staples and look just as good mixed as they do matched.



The Triple Stripe stoneware mugs from Joanna Gaines’ new Target collection have a mid-century vibe to them with their simple, slightly squat shape and three vertical stripes. The colors, however, are what really make these mugs pop. You can pick them up in either a terra-cotta color called Cosmic Rust, a bright yet worn-in yellow called New Wheat, or the perfect light sage hue called Serene Green.