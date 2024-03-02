This “Very Cute” $1 Target Plant Find Is Impossible to Turn Down

The stakes are perfect to add into a garden bed or planter, and they’re available in five different designs: a bumblebee with its a honeycomb, a snail, a butterfly, a smaller snail attached to a rock that says “I’m rooting for you,” and another bumblebee.



Since the stakes aren’t available online, you’ll have to visit your local Target to scope them out. In case they’re unavailable, Michaels has an assorted three-pack of butterflies for $5, and according to shoppers, the item is “great for decorating anything.” If you only add one or two of the butterflies to a planter, you can save the rest for an arts and crafts day.