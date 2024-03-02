This “Very Cute” $1 Target Plant Find Is Impossible to Turn Down
During your next visit to Target, don’t walk past Bullseye’s Playground without taking a closer look at their spring collection. This section of the store is home to affordable products you can only find in stores. You may end up buying one (or all five!) of the cute plant accessories at Target.
Instagram account @ohtargetbullseyespot noticed the stylish plant stakes at Target, and the accessories will instantly upgrade your plant-filled room for just $1 each. Houseplants are already pretty chic on their own, but it doesn’t hurt to add a fun, faux creature to your planter to “guard” your plant.
The stakes are perfect to add into a garden bed or planter, and they’re available in five different designs: a bumblebee with its a honeycomb, a snail, a butterfly, a smaller snail attached to a rock that says “I’m rooting for you,” and another bumblebee.
Since the stakes aren’t available online, you’ll have to visit your local Target to scope them out. In case they’re unavailable, Michaels has an assorted three-pack of butterflies for $5, and according to shoppers, the item is “great for decorating anything.” If you only add one or two of the butterflies to a planter, you can save the rest for an arts and crafts day.
But if you’d like to make your garden buzzworthy, this 20-pack of bee plant stakes is going to be un-bee-lievable. For $13, you’ll be paying more than the original deal at Target, but you’ll have 20 bumblebees to decorate your garden.
Make your way to Target quickly (your plants are counting on you!), and keep an eye out for the other seasonal items they’re selling for Easter.