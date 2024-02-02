Target’s Adorable $15 Pom Pom Wreath Is a Festive Hidden Gem

According to some reviewers, the wreath is “high quality for such a low price,” but others have criticized it for a lack of enough pom poms. “This item should definitely be purchased in store. There were five at my store and they all looked different, so there are definitely quality control problems. Some of the felt poms were seen so oddly that it didn’t look like a heart. I got [it] with the intention of handing on my covered door but it’s a bit small for that. The hanging loop is in the top middle of the heart, which makes the heart stick out from the wall it’s hanging on. So the design and quality control isn’t great, but it’s still so cute.”



Judging from the reviews, it might be best to visit Target in person to look for the best-looking wreath. If your local store doesn’t have the wreath in stock, save yourself the time and energy by skipping the potential DIY project and take a look at this similar item on Amazon. This $15 wreath is almost identical to the Target product, and reviewers have mentioned that it’s small but cute.



Buy: Valentine’s Day Wreath Felt Pom Pom Wreath, $14.99