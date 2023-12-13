TJ Maxx Is Selling the Cutest Valentine’s Day Decor and You’ll Want It All
Christmas is still less than two weeks away (and New Year’s Eve isn’t far off, either), but that isn’t stopping stores from already stocking Valentine’s Day decorations. Even though I’m still processing Thanksgiving, hints of red and pink are creeping into TJ Maxx, HomeGoods, and Marshalls, which is great news if you’re itching to shop for the next, next holiday coming up.
On TikTok, shoppers are sharing the variety of Valentine’s Day-themed home goods at TJ Maxx in particular, and it’s honestly all pretty cute. They have the coziest-looking blankets with Hello Kitty and Snoopy designs, and a charming plush like the duo of smiling cherries that were spotted in this TikTok. If stuffed animals aren’t your thing, it’s more than likely that the store will have a selection of seasonal accent pillows in the home section.
If the love-filled holiday encourages you to bake to your heart’s desire, there’s an array of pink and red baking tins or miniature cocottes with heart-shaped molds. And it’s impossible to bake without a set of mixing bowls and measuring spoons, so you’ll have to keep an eye out for the kitchenware section at your local TJ Maxx, Marshalls, or HomeGoods. Don’t sleep on buying the glassware and mugs — this can be a good chance to buy matching martini glasses for a Galentine’s Day celebration.
There’s something special about Valentine’s Day items and decorations. Unlike most holidays, the vibrant red and pink hues can stick around longer than one to two months, and they might actually complement the aesthetic of your home. Use that as your excuse to go shopping at TJ Maxx, and don’t forget to check out HomeGoods and Marshalls for its selection of gifts, too.